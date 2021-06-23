Iowa Football Notebook: 12-Team CFP Expansion, Tracy’s Expanded Role, Parker Makes State History

According to a report, defensive coordinator Phil Parker will be the first assistant coach in the state to earn a $1 million salary.

Kirk Ferentz first heard about the proposed 12-team College Football Playoff expansion on his car radio.

A week ago I hadn’t really thought much about it [the expansion]Ferentz said at a press conference on Tuesday. … I was in the car and I had to go to Des Moines, so I had the radio on, so I heard about it and I thought it was a done deal or official.

Since its launch in 2014, the CFP has been limited to four teams selected by a 13-member committee. The proposed expansion would put 12 teams into the playoff, the six highest-ranked conference champions, along with six major teams.

It’s probably good. I’d rather I’m not a big fan of the four-team playoff, Ferentz said. Apparently the media and the fans aren’t either, because that’s why this is all happening and it’s being asked a lot. What I don’t like about the four-team thing, it’s kind of a win-it-all mentality. That’s really what the NFL is. The only teams that are happy in the NFL are those that make it to the top.

But Ferentz said college football is a very different landscape from the NFL. There are only 32 teams in the NFL compared to 130 teams in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.

And once it gets close to the playoffs, the fans are only focused on one thing.

whenever [selection show] broadcast, all focus goes there, Ferentz said. And there are so many good stories in college football and so many good experiences going on and so many good stories, but that’s all minimized by the eight teams in discussion, and then the four.

Tracy ready to lead wide reception area

The wide reception area of ​​Iowa’s footballs took a hit when Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith left the program to join the NFL.

Smith-Marsette was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft as the 157th overall pick, and Smith signed an unwritten free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

But now junior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. ready to take over.

I feel like last year my role was a bit behind Ihmir and Smith, if I’m being honest, Tracy said. But this year I’m at the forefront of getting the ball and stuff. So I’m pretty excited about that part. I’m also excited about leading the wide receiver space. I’m not the oldest, but I’m the most experienced on the pitch, so a lot of people look to me for advice and to lead the way.

Senior Charlie Jones and junior Nico Ragaini will join Tracy in the wide reception room, as well as freshmen Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson.

And in 2021-22, Tracy has lofty goals for his junior season.

I want to be the best wide receiver in the Big Ten, Tracy said. That’s like one of my main goals. But I also want to hit 1000 meters, that hasn’t happened here for a while. I know that if I make the 1000 meters, I have a real shot at winning the best receiver in the Big Ten. I feel like getting there that I need a good attack and I think I have that.”

Phil Parker Becomes $1 Million Assistant Coach

According to a report from HawkCentral, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker will be the first assistant coach in the state to earn a $1 million salary.

Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta signed a rolling two-year contract for Parker worth $2.2 million through the 2022 season.

Parker has been with the program since the beginning of the Ferentz era in 1999, starting as the defensive backs coach. In 2013, Parker was promoted to defensive coordinator in addition to his coaching position.

Knowing that Coach Parker is our coach, sometimes I go home and tell people who my coach is, and they’ll know it’s a big name, junior defensive back Dane Benton said Tuesday. I’d say we wear it as a badge of honor, to be coached by such a man. It comes with its ups and downs, you know, because he’s a tough coach and you have to accept that because you know he’s trying to get the best out of you.