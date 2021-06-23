Western Hockey League Announces Plans For Next Season, Including Spokane Chiefs Home Opener





After more than a year of disruptions to its operations, the Western Hockey League is gearing up for a relatively normal 2021-22 season, as evidenced by a series of announcements over the past week. The preseason begins on September 10 and the Spokane Chiefs will play six such games. One will be home on September 24 against the Tri-City Americans. The regular season schedule has not been released, but the WHL released its parameters last week. Beginning October 1, the league’s 22-team expects health authorities in all jurisdictions to lift their restrictions, allowing for a full-capacity 68-game schedule in a fan-friendly and safe environment in all WHL markets, according to a league statement. The Chiefs open their season at home against Tri-City on October 2. We made the decision based on everything we heard with[the government office Jay Inslees]and local health authorities, Chiefs President Mark Miles said last week. We are moving forward as if we are going back to 100% capacity. In some ways, Miles said, it’s like the team has restarted budgeting and planning for the next season after doing what it could to run what turned out to be a 21-game season for the 19 Chiefs. March to May 9 We are underway, said Miles, renewing season tickets and sponsorships and preparing for a normal season. Still, the WHLs framework for a schedule isn’t quite normal because the league doesn’t schedule cross-conference matchups. While the Chiefs still have to cross the Canadian border to play against the Western Conferences teams in British Columbia, they won’t have to cross the Eastern Conference territory, a journey that is traditionally their longest of the season. It also means Chiefs fans won’t get a chance to see some of the league’s best players in person. (The WHL is) just trying to help teams, usually with their costs, so they can recoup some and minimize their expenses, Miles said of the scheduling decision. It’s just a one-year thing. The league also decided to change the format format for the playoffs and return to the conference playoff rankings that it last used in 2015. Each conference, two division winners will earn the No. 1 and 2 seeds, determined by regular season points. The remaining six playoff spots are ranked 3rd through 8th based on their point totals, regardless of division. The playoffs continue in a number 1 through 8 format and are seeded again after each round. The division playoff format shift could increase some travel costs, but that format’s competitive shortcomings became apparent in 2019-2020 when Western Conferences’ top three teams all came from the U.S. division, including the chiefs on third place. The 2020 playoffs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

