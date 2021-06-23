Shane Warne and Mark Waugh discuss franchise player problem probleem





Australian cricket legends Shane Warne and Mark Waugh agree that the international future of players must be questioned if they prioritize franchise cricket over playing for their country. Talk about Fox Crickets Road to the Ashes podcast Warne and Waugh discussed club-country conflict with Michael Vaughan after seven Australian players withdrew from tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh. National selector Trevor Hohns said the personal decisions of the dropouts, including Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner and Steve Smith, meant those who play against the West Indies and Bangladesh would get more attention for the T20 World Cup roster. LISTENING | WAY TO THE AXIS Star players told to put country first | England’s Dilemma | 1994-95 As Meanwhile, the IPL is set to resume in the UAE in September, with some of Australia’s top white ball stars being recalled for T20 service. It’s unclear which Australians will return for the rest of the series, should it go ahead. They certainly can’t play in that tournament now in September, Brendon Julian said in the podcast: In response, Waugh agreed, saying, I know it’s hard with bubbles and multiple players quarantined all year. But the country must take precedence over franchise cricket, that’s the simple answer. Vaughan weighed in, saying you didn’t think Australias international stars could play the rest of the IPL. But he believes that national cricket boards are in danger of giving players more freedom to pick and choose tours lately. I think the seed has been sown for a few years, Vaughan said. England recently went on to allow players to stay in the IPL instead of New Zealand playing at Lords. They weren’t on the Future Tours program, but I think they set a precedent there. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Championship final looks like a draw | 01:05 Cricket has to be very, very careful. I think it’s up to the boards to be stronger with the players and if they want international cricket to still be the pinnacle 20 to 30 years from now… they need to be stronger with players to stop the franchises taking them. Meanwhile, Australian great Warne said he wouldn’t begrudge a player for signing a big-money franchise deal across the country, as long as they were willing to live with the consequences. It’s fantastic and if they want to take the money, take the money, he said. But if you want to play cricket for your country and you prefer IPL over your country then you may have to be punished a bit for doing it. Not punished, that’s the wrong word. If you want to choose the money for IPL, that’s fine, no problem, but maybe you have to wait a few Test matches and you can go down a few steps no matter how good you are. There is always someone who can replace you.

