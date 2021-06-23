Sarasota Football Club turns 50

His weight and parentage resulted in a nickname that was almost perfect.

He was called the German tank as a keeper, said Miles Elginer.

That was on the football field. Beyond that, the great Hans Rode took on a much heavier role.

He was a father to many people, Dave Rhodes said.

In the 1960s, after emigrating from Düsseldorf, Germany, circus performer Hans Rode, along with his wife, Rosie, formed the Palace Duo, known for its dangerous air cradle act. The trapeze pair would perform 80 feet in the air, with no net.

Hans and Rosie worked for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus before Hans retired in 1972 and opened the Old Heidelberg Castle, a restaurant on the corner of North Washington Boulevard and Fruitville Road in Sarasota before closing in 1995.

Hans, a soccer player in Germany, brought his love of the sport to Sarasota. He started organizing competitions between residents and fellow circus performers.

That’s how it started, son Mike Rode said. There were enough internationals (visitors) who wanted to play football, so I think it escalated from there.

In 1971, Hans named his haven for football fans of all ethnicities the Sarasota Football Club. For the first 10 years of its existence, the club had a name, but no central meeting place. We played games, said 73-year-old Elginer, a footballer in his native Turkey, and went to someone’s house after the game to party.

That changed in 1981 when Sarasota County donated the club a landfill on Richardson Road. Due to donations no one had money, Rhodess said of labor and materials, a building was erected.

The Sarasota Football Club formed two teams, Lowenbrau and Miller High Life, both of which began playing in the Florida Suncoast Soccer League (FSSL), the largest amateur league in the Florida State Soccer Association.

Rode, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 81, was there from the start. Several years later, Elginer and 67-year-old Rhodes came aboard and never left. Fifty years is a long time to be a member, and in November a party is held for club members to celebrate half a century of football and unwavering camaraderie.

A lot of people play football in college and then quit, Rhodes said. We didn’t want to give up.

From the club’s inception, membership grew to where it now numbers nearly 300. But many are members in name only and have not participated in club activities for years. The facility itself, complete with showers, changing room, bar and small kitchen, is a testament to the success of the club’s teams over 50 years.

On one side is an impressive collection of trophies, with little space between each. No more second place trophies, Elginer said. We have no space. First trophies only.

Another wall features team photos, and SFC has several competing in the FSSL, from a first-class club to a club for players aged 60 and over.

We were one of the best teams in the state, Rhodes said. We still are.

The club’s first team captured the league title last year. The FSSL regular season begins in September and ends in May, followed by the State Cup. SFC plays against teams from the Tampa/St. Petersburg, and when those teams travel to Sarasota to play, their players are in no rush to leave.

They love this place, Rhodes said.

That’s because no other team in the FSSL even has a facility, let alone a team that can rival the SFCs.

Teams come down and stay for 3-4 hours, said member Worth David. Buy a lot of beer and leave a lot of money in the tip jar. They don’t have to get in their car and drive away after the game. They can even take a shower if they want. There’s a different kind of camaraderie here for these guys that they don’t get in all the other clubs.

The tires built up after the games are returned to the field. Mike Rode, who played soccer at Sarasota High School before winning a Division II national title as a midfielder for the University of Tampa team in 1994, believes this contributed to the success of the SFC teams.

When you have a place like this where you can hang out afterward, you have a deeper bond with your teammates, said 48-year-old Rode. Because you’re brothers now. And you fight for each other (on the field), where if you just go out on the field, play and then go your own way, you don’t have that connection. You don’t really care. It prides itself on a family atmosphere.

But some things have changed. Years ago, the SFC satellite dish picked up football matches not available on network TV, causing a huge turnout of fans from teams from Poland, France, England and elsewhere. Now, Rhodes said, many people are staying home to watch it.

Maybe a 50th birthday party in November will get them back. Indeed, for half a century, the Sarasota Football Club has been the gold standard for amateur football in Florida.