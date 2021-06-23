Sports
Sarasota Football Club turns 50
His weight and parentage resulted in a nickname that was almost perfect.
He was called the German tank as a keeper, said Miles Elginer.
That was on the football field. Beyond that, the great Hans Rode took on a much heavier role.
He was a father to many people, Dave Rhodes said.
In the 1960s, after emigrating from Düsseldorf, Germany, circus performer Hans Rode, along with his wife, Rosie, formed the Palace Duo, known for its dangerous air cradle act. The trapeze pair would perform 80 feet in the air, with no net.
Hans and Rosie worked for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus before Hans retired in 1972 and opened the Old Heidelberg Castle, a restaurant on the corner of North Washington Boulevard and Fruitville Road in Sarasota before closing in 1995.
Hans, a soccer player in Germany, brought his love of the sport to Sarasota. He started organizing competitions between residents and fellow circus performers.
That’s how it started, son Mike Rode said. There were enough internationals (visitors) who wanted to play football, so I think it escalated from there.
In 1971, Hans named his haven for football fans of all ethnicities the Sarasota Football Club. For the first 10 years of its existence, the club had a name, but no central meeting place. We played games, said 73-year-old Elginer, a footballer in his native Turkey, and went to someone’s house after the game to party.
That changed in 1981 when Sarasota County donated the club a landfill on Richardson Road. Due to donations no one had money, Rhodess said of labor and materials, a building was erected.
The Sarasota Football Club formed two teams, Lowenbrau and Miller High Life, both of which began playing in the Florida Suncoast Soccer League (FSSL), the largest amateur league in the Florida State Soccer Association.
Rode, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 81, was there from the start. Several years later, Elginer and 67-year-old Rhodes came aboard and never left. Fifty years is a long time to be a member, and in November a party is held for club members to celebrate half a century of football and unwavering camaraderie.
A lot of people play football in college and then quit, Rhodes said. We didn’t want to give up.
From the club’s inception, membership grew to where it now numbers nearly 300. But many are members in name only and have not participated in club activities for years. The facility itself, complete with showers, changing room, bar and small kitchen, is a testament to the success of the club’s teams over 50 years.
On one side is an impressive collection of trophies, with little space between each. No more second place trophies, Elginer said. We have no space. First trophies only.
Another wall features team photos, and SFC has several competing in the FSSL, from a first-class club to a club for players aged 60 and over.
We were one of the best teams in the state, Rhodes said. We still are.
The club’s first team captured the league title last year. The FSSL regular season begins in September and ends in May, followed by the State Cup. SFC plays against teams from the Tampa/St. Petersburg, and when those teams travel to Sarasota to play, their players are in no rush to leave.
They love this place, Rhodes said.
That’s because no other team in the FSSL even has a facility, let alone a team that can rival the SFCs.
Teams come down and stay for 3-4 hours, said member Worth David. Buy a lot of beer and leave a lot of money in the tip jar. They don’t have to get in their car and drive away after the game. They can even take a shower if they want. There’s a different kind of camaraderie here for these guys that they don’t get in all the other clubs.
The tires built up after the games are returned to the field. Mike Rode, who played soccer at Sarasota High School before winning a Division II national title as a midfielder for the University of Tampa team in 1994, believes this contributed to the success of the SFC teams.
When you have a place like this where you can hang out afterward, you have a deeper bond with your teammates, said 48-year-old Rode. Because you’re brothers now. And you fight for each other (on the field), where if you just go out on the field, play and then go your own way, you don’t have that connection. You don’t really care. It prides itself on a family atmosphere.
But some things have changed. Years ago, the SFC satellite dish picked up football matches not available on network TV, causing a huge turnout of fans from teams from Poland, France, England and elsewhere. Now, Rhodes said, many people are staying home to watch it.
Maybe a 50th birthday party in November will get them back. Indeed, for half a century, the Sarasota Football Club has been the gold standard for amateur football in Florida.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]