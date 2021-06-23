Sports
Ranking Giants 25 Most Important Players: No. 25 is an RB who may need to be replaced for Saquon Barkley in Week 1
The giants reports to training camp on July 27 to kick off the 2021 season, Joe Judge’s second year as coach. Expectations are high after Dave Gettlemans out-of-season expenses.
In the 25 days leading up to training camp, NJ Advance Media is counting down the top 25 players for the 2021 season.
That is to say: the players who will be the most important for the success of the teams next season.
First up: a running back who might have to play an important role to start the season.
***
When free agency started in March, the Giants were expected to be aggressive in improving their attack. And they were.
But it started with a please that seemed confusing, at least at first.
Just as the free desk began, the Giants did not sign a wide receiver, a tight end, or an offensive lineman. No, they specifically signed a running back, Devontae Booker.
It was an interesting choice that he signed for more than double what he made last year on a minimal deal with the Raiders, given how aggressive the Giants were in signing a nearly 30-year-old running back.
But the Giants clearly believe in him, and there’s a reason he’s on this list.
Here’s a closer look at Booker, and why he’s checking in at number 25 on this list.
WHO: Devontae Booker
Position: Run back
Age: 29
Year: Sixth (first with Giants)
How he did in 2020: Booker was Josh Jacobs’ primary backup to the Las Vegas Raiders last year, and he was relatively prolific in that role. He just didn’t get many chances. Booker had only 93 rushes and 17 catches, although he had a total of 507 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. Booker hasn’t had anything resembling a full-time backlog workload since he started six games with the Broncos in 2016 and racked up 174 carries.
Since then, he has combined for 208 carries in four years.
Why is he important?Simply put, the Giants just don’t know yet which version of Saquon Barkley they’re going to get from an ACL injury that cost him all but two games last season. It’s still unclear when Barkley will even be ready, and his training camp status is up in the air, as is Week 1.
At this point, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if Booker is the starter to open the season, although that will depend entirely on how much progress Barkley makes in his rehabilitation. So far things seem to be going smoothly, but the Giants have openly said they are going to take it easy.
So that leaves Booker, who took on most of the first team reps during minicamp and OTAs.
Even if Barkley is ready to go in Week 1, he has missed games in each of the last two seasons and the Giants see Booker as an upgrade over Wayne Gallman as a backup for a number of reasons.
First, Booker is a step forward as a pass catcher (99 catches for 815 yards his first three years) and as a protection. In 2019, Booker was ranked 25th in pass-blocking among running backs.
Second, Booker can contribute to special teams, he has combined 533 special teams snaps in the last four years.
The Giants have upgraded the running back room overall by adding veteran Corey Clement, rookie Gary Brightwell and Jaguars renegade Ryquell Armstead. But Booker will play more than all of them.
He said it: Well, one of the reasons we prioritized Devontae is that you can never have too many good players in every position, I don’t care what anyone says. One of the things that made Devontae so appealing was the fact that we felt he was a legitimate three-down running back. It’s always a group decision here, everything is in the interest of the Giants, so clearly he can be a good part of our solution to run back. Giants GM Dave Gettleman
