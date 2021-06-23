Cricketer Megan Schutt stops abusive comments about IVF pregnancy announcement





Australian cricket star Megan Schutt has hit back at homophobic comments about social media, after revealing that she and wife Jess Holyoake are expecting a child together. Schutt, 28, announced the couple was fathered by “reciprocal” IVFthree weeks ago, beaming that they had a ‘baby on the way’. The Australian women’s cricket champion explained that her wife would be carrying their child due in November. RELATED: Fiona Falkiner and fiance Hayley Willis share poignant message for IVF parents: ‘You’re not alone’ Megan Schutt has hit back at homophobic comments on social media after she revealed she and wife Jess Holyoake are expecting a child together. (delivered) Amid the wave of excitement for the couple, Schutt took to Twitter today to address the “ignorant” comments she’d received since sharing the news. “Okay. There are LOTS of comments and/or quoted tweets in the photo of my wife and me,” Schutt began. “I’m tired of giving the benefit of the doubt to those who ask ‘how is this possible?’ or better yet, ‘who’s the father?'” Unsealed Section: How to build a ‘lasting’ relationship – sex, love, values ​​and everything Schutt encouraged users to “look it up” if they didn’t know how the couple, who have been married since 2019, might conceive a child. “If you had access to Twitter, you would have access to the Internet. So guess what, guys? Look it up,” she wrote. “I understand IVF is not a common topic in some countries, but to think that all babies are conceived ‘naturally’ is an insult to more than just same-sex couples.” Schutt quoted that she explained the process in the media and urged people who “really want to know” to “read” them. She then made a strong commentary about online trolling and abuse. “If you comment with abuse, hostility, malice or on behalf of YOUR religious beliefs, you will be blocked or muted. No one wants to read your hurtful comments,” she said. “But a big thank you to everyone who showed their support and love, we need more of you in the world. Stop ranting.” The Adelaide-born cricketer has been playing for the national team as a medium-speed bowler since 2012. She previously discussed the grueling IVF process with the BBC, detailing the twice-daily hormone injections, sperm selection, and the egg piercing process she went through to conceive. “I’d say it’s like the pain of menstrual cramps, but without the cramps; a constant pain. Then it was the effort of lifting things,” she said. “I like doing things around the house, and we had recently moved, but even moving boxes and stuff was like, my god, I really can’t do this.” RELATED: I began to believe I deserved to die’: Mel Greig during the second-long phone call that changed her life

