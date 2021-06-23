Cecchini named Boys Tennis Player of the Year | Sport





After playing his first two years of high school tennis in Indiana and his junior season wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic, Evan Cecchini knew he only had one chance to make an impact on Valley tennis. So the Lewisburg senior went out and dominated. This was my only year playing tennis in high school (in Pennsylvania), so I had to prove myself and get my name out there, Cecchini said. In the end I feel like it worked for me. Cecchini lost just one regular season game by playing No. 1 in singles for the Green Dragons, captured the District 4 title in singles and won his first game at the state tournament before ending his brief Pennsylvania preparatory career. Because of that dominance, Cecchini was named The Daily Item Boys Tennis Player of the Year. Cecchini lost just four games in winning three games to reach the District 4 final, where he was tested by Hughesvilles Logan Burns in a 7-5, 6-3 win. Cecchini trailed 4-3 in the first set before going on a pitch. When I went down, I had to mentally reset, Cecchini said. He played fantastic, so I had to slow down the pace a bit. … I came back hard. That was really the pivot of the first set. Cecchinis’ mental play, along with his obvious physical skills and work ethic, propelled him into a debut season with two losses. That reflected on his Lewisburg teammates, 11 of whom will return next season. Hes definitely fits right in with all the players, said Lewisburg coach Samuel Harer. He’s just worked really hard all season. After winning the district title, Cecchini took a 6-1, 7-6(5) win over Camp Hills Josh Pantaloni in the States First Round before falling to eventual third place in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals. As good as Cecchinis’ season was, the start didn’t go so well. He lost his first game as a Green Dragon 6-0, 6-0 to Central Mountain freshman David Lindsey. Lindsey lost to eventual Class 3A state champion in the state quarterfinals. Cecchini then took 21 consecutive wins to reach the state quarterfinals, and most of the matches weren’t close. After the loss, Cecchini dropped a total of just six games in his next 10 games. Part of his success all season has been how Cecchini played on the big points, and the most important thing for him was to play those big points differently than the ones that just came before. I usually pick up the pace at the breakpoints, Cecchini said. Like the last three or four points we played, I went aggressive, straight at him with a flat, hard ball, maybe throw a deep, loopy ball at him, and vice versa. If I hit deep, crazy balls, I’m going for a winner. It’s just to drop him off. Throughout his lone season in Pennsylvania, Cecchini was constantly throwing his opponents away, and the results were pretty scintillating.







