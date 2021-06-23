‘The Chase’ star Shaun Wallace opens new outdoor ping-pong table in Snainton





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Chase star Shaun Wallace opens the new outdoor ping-pong table at Snainton Photo by Richard Ponter Wallace, who is known as one of the Chasers on ITV’s popular quiz show The Chase, came to the village as the guest of honor to officially open the new outdoor table, which is located at Snainton Playing Fields. Community volunteer Tom Farrell said: This is the first public outdoor table in North Yorkshire and has been funded through community crowdfunding and a contribution from the parish council. The cost of the table was discounted by Table Tennis England who delivered the table free of charge. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0161%"/> Chase star Shaun Wallace plays a match on the new outdoor ping-pong table in Snainton Photo by Richard Ponter I contacted Shaun Wallace (The Chaser) because I had seen him beat a robot at table tennis and to my surprise he called me right away to say he would do it! Shaun told me he loved supporting community events and wanted nothing in return. A few volunteers gathered to plan the day. People provided pies and helped set up gazebos and outdoor seating in the fields. About 30 local residents and a class of children from Snainton School attended the event. Shaun played short games with the kids and the winners got autographed bats. We also had a raffle and along with the refreshments we raised 172 for a good cause. Shaun signed bats and shirts and then sent all the adults who wanted to see their table tennis chances. He is a very grounded person for a star, and will be remembered as Snainton’s favorite chaser. Anyone can come and play for free. On cricket days, bats and balls can be borrowed from the pavilion.

