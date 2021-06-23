Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Speaks Out About Stephen Curry Contract Extension, LeBron James James Rumors

Stephen Curry to the Lakers? Joe Lacob doesn’t believe that idea.

In an interview with Tim Kawakami. from The Athletic, the Warriors owner addressed rumors that surfaced earlier this season about Curry possibly partnering with LeBron James in the near future. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted in March that James Curry had started recruiting during the 2021 NBA All-Star break.

“I thought it was hilarious over the All-Star weekend, LeBron praised Steph up and down, [up] on the one hand and on the other’ windhorst said: on the podcast “The Hoop Collective” at the time. “How much he loves his game, how much he respects him. LeBron clearly put the press on the full court, not the press, but LeBron has clearly started recruiting Steph, just in case he didn’t renew and he somehow become a free agent and the Lakers would want to attack him.”

Under his current contract, Curry is signed through the 2021-22 season and could become a free agent next year. However, he is also eligible for a $215.4 million four-year extension with the Warriors, which will see him remain in the Bay Area through the 2025-26 season. Lacobbel believes the front office will eventually work out the contract details with the two-time MVP.

“My full expectation is that Steph will be with us for the rest of his career. I think he wants that, we want that,” Lacob told Kawakami. in the middle or beginning of that process. That will continue this summer. I think we all want to see what it looks like with the concept and the free instance first. I think that just makes sense to see where we’re going. And Steph sees where we’re going.

“Our expectation is that we will be with Steph for a long time. We love him and the fans love him. He is of course fantastic and we will do everything we can to keep him here and keep him happy.”

Lacob made it clear that he doesn’t see a scenario where Curry throws lob passes at James and excites the Staples Center crowd.

“Look, Steph Curry, if he really wanted to leave at the end of his contract, he’s a free agent, he’s earned the right, he can do it,” Lacob said. “I said that with Kevin Durant. I’m still friends with Kevin Durant and I still like him a lot. And I’ll always love him for what he’s done for this franchise. Besides, he took less money when he here was.” “He really helped us. We were able to get a few other players… Players don’t normally do that and he did. So I have a lot of respect and admiration for Kevin for that.”

“And I would do it for Steph, whatever he does. He’s done a lot for us, we’ve done a lot for him. I hope we give him the environment where he wants to be for the rest of his life.” his… I’m certainly not worried about the guy you mentioned recruiting him. I don’t think that’s going to happen.’

After missing all but five games of the 2019-20 campaign, Curry led the league this season averaging 32 points per game for a Golden State squad that finished as No. 8 in the Western Conference. However, the Warriors missed the NBA playoffs after losing play-in tournaments to the Lakers and Grizzlies.

During his season-end media availability in May, Golden State general manager Bob Myers told reporters he is “pretty confident” that the team will reach an agreement with Curry this summer. Warriors coach Steve Kerr added that there is “no reason to think why that won’t happen.”

‘We are looking forward to next season’ Kerr said:. “You know, come back with Draymond [Green]and Steph play at such a high level to finish the season and make it to Klay [Thompson]back and to have the chance to strengthen our roster, to see these young guys show up, it’s all very exciting.”