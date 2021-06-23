Sports
MCC, MCC Foundation and NACC celebrate cricket as a game for all
MCC and the MCC Foundation organized a ‘Game for everyone’ festival at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday 18th June, celebrating cricket in all its formats and the diversity of talent within the game with the National Asian Cricket Council (NACC).
The festival was to be held on the same day as a historic match for the Club, in which an MCC side would play for the first time against an NACC Representative XI at the Main Ground, which was unfortunately canceled due to rain.
Fortunately, the festival went ahead and consisted of:
A women’s softball cricket tournament with eight participating teams from across the country; Birmingham, Capital Kids Cricket, Crawley Eagles CC, Crouch End CC, East London, ECB, Luton and Thornberry Ladies CC.
32 talented youngsters under 13 and under 15 nominated to take part in a youth hardball workshop, making use of the state-of-the-art facilities at Lord’s Indoor Cricket Centre, such as Hawkeye and bowling machines.
The festival is one of many initiatives that MCC and the Foundation are working on throughout the year to make cricket a game for everyone. MCC’s Community Development team works at the grassroots level to ensure that all young people in Lord’s local communities have access to the game.
One participant in the tournament, Charulata Patel of the ECB team, said: “I never thought that when I started playing cricket I would eventually come to Lord’s. It’s absolutely amazing. It’s wet so we’re in, but we made the best of it and it hasn’t dampened anyone.
“It’s a shame we couldn’t bring all our members – we have an age range from 13 to 60 who play at our club. But it was so good to play with other women and it was great to see the enthusiasm of other teams.”
“It is very special to see how the Home of Cricket organizes this cooperation day involving so many young players in competitive sports”
Speaking about the success of the festival, Dr Sarah Fane, Director of the MCC Foundation said: “We are excited to be part of a day celebrating the power of cricket to bring joy, unite communities and empower women, girls and youth.
“It is very special to see the Home of Cricket organizing this joint day, involving so many young players in competitive sports and inspiring the next generation to believe that cricket is a game for everyone.”
Coinciding with the festival, Lord’s would host its first MCC game of the season in front of spectators, against a team representing the NACC that would have made their Main Ground debut. Unfortunately, due to rain, the game was halted without a ball being bowled.
The club’s strategy of deepening its engagement with South Asian cricket communities developed in 2018, when ten matches took place across the country between representatives from MCC and NACC.
MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket) John Stephenson said:Creating more opportunities for the South Asian community to play cricket has been one of our ambitions from the beginning of our relationship with NACC.
“It’s great that we have been able to arrange exciting MCC games for this season after last year’s disappointment. Unfortunately, the ongoing rain didn’t allow us to play at Lord’s this time, which is very disappointing for everyone.”
“I know how much the South Asian cricket community has welcomed and appreciated the strengthening of the bonds between two important members of the cricket family on and off the pitch”
National Asian Cricket Club Chairman Gulfraz Riaz said:Our journey of true engagement with MCC began in 2018 after discussing the many ways we could work more closely together and truly bring the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ and understanding to the wider South Asian cricket community at the national level.
“I know how much the South Asian cricket community has welcomed and appreciated the great competitive cricket, as well as the strengthening of the bonds between two important members of the cricket family on and off the pitch.”
The remaining MCC v NACC matches for this season are:
June 25 – MCC v NACC London and MCC Women v NACC Women at Crouch End Cricket Club, London
July 27 – MCC v NACC North at Batley Cricket Club, West Yorkshire
July 28 – MCC v NACC Wales and North West at Newport Cricket Club, South Wales
August 4 – MCC v NACC South at Crawley Cricket Club, West Sussex
August 18 – MCC v NACC East at Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club, Luton
