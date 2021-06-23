What are the richest (and poorest) Big Ten football programs? Here are new sales figures

It is that time again. Actually, it’s later than usual as universities got a little slack in reporting due to COVID complications. But here are the athletic department’s annual revenue figures mandated by the U.S. Department of Education and the Equity in Athletics Sector, for the fiscal year beginning July 2019 and ending June 2020.

Every year I choose what I think are the most interesting numbers for our Big Ten football readership. I have ranked the football programs from lowest to highest gross revenue. The headings represent income from each university’s football activities before expenses, as reported by each school’s sports directors in their annual reports.

These numbers do not include the huge annual payout from the Big Ten broadcasting contract. So you will see the contrast between the big money budgets and the lower class, even in a conference as prosperous as the Big Ten. In the body, Ill dives into the costs and net income for football, plus some facts about men’s basketball and a few about women’s hoops.

Again, remember that these are sales figures related to the 2019 football season and the 2019-20 basketball season, not last season. So they don’t reflect the subsequent fiscal pain of the COVID-ridden, stunted, and largely fan-free 2020 Big Ten football season.

A few Big Ten schools have shifted their fiscal years from July 1 to June 30 to September 1. 31, but because both are effectively registered from the same study and sport year (only different summer sessions included), this has no substantive influence on the figures or the ranking.

So, here’s the latest list, from poorest to richest Big Ten football programs:

14. Rutgers $32.9 million

This represents the final year of Chris Ash, who was sacked after game 4 and replaced by interim Nunzio Campanile for the final two-thirds of a disastrous 2-10 (0-9 B1G) season. The Scarlet Knights lost their four Big Ten home games by an average score of 43-11 and announced attendance hovered around 30K. RU remains the only athletic department in the Big Ten and one of the few in the Power Five to use creative accounting to cook its books and represent a balanced budget when the program is clearly deficient. How much of a deficit, we cannot tell because the ledger has been balanced with unspecified contributions, apparently from elsewhere in the general fund of the university. For the record, Rutgers lists his football income and expenses as identical totals of $32,874,357.

13. Maryland $44.7 million

This was the chaotic first season under Mike Locksley. After a promising 2-0 start highlighted by a 63-20 loss to Syracuse, things deteriorated under injuries and apathy to a 3-9 mess caused by the 59-0 home loss to Penn State. At least you can’t say that the program had an imprudent budget. Terrapin Football posted just $21.4 million in expenses, the lowest total in the league, to rack up a $23.3 million profit. It’s always been a basketball school, and the Mark Turgeon’s men’s hoops program cost $14.1 million gross to release $5.5 million.

12. Purdue $51.9 million

Among the more modest programs, this remains the league’s fiscal success story. Despite a disappointing third year of the Jeff Brohm regime (4-8, 3-6 B1G) after consecutive bowling seasons, football sales fell just $2.9 million in 2018. Combined with spending of just $23, 8 million, it made a profit of $28.1 million. Considering that Purdue football was short under Brohms predecessor Darrell Hazell, that’s no small feat. Men’s Basketball made $6.9 million on $15.2 gross. Strangely enough, Purdue women basketball netted a whopping $6.5 million and a $2.1 million profit. Very few university programs for women in any sport run in the black, let alone that high. And this was an ordinary season (9th place in B1G) for the Purdues-adorned program anyway. Strange.

11. Indiana $56.5 million

This was the year that Tom Allens’ program crossed the line with an 8-5 (5-4 B1G) season and a respectable 23-22 Gator Bowl loss to favored Tennessee. Allen ran a tight ship with earnings of $27.1 million that nearly exceeded expenses of $29.4 million. Like Maryland, the Hoosiers will always represent more fiery hoops and although the Arch Millers team stranded without an NCAA bid, basketball grossed $25.1 million and made $12.2 million the highest profit in the league.

10. Northwest $59.5 million

Pat Fitzgeralds’ team has won two West Division titles in the past three years, but this was the 3-9 (1-8 B1G) pratfall in between when nothing seemed to go right. A bleak season in which the Wildcats failed to score was nonetheless quite well attended with seven home dates and announced crowds hovering around 45K until bottoming out in November. So NOW Football posted a $26.4 million profit and $33.1 million in expenses. Basketball continued to be a disappointment after the dizzying climax of Northwestern’s first NCAA tournament appearance in 2017. Even the beautifully renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena couldn’t get many fans interested in an 8-23 team. A paltry $9.1 million gross revenue failed to offset $9.7 million in expenses, leaving a shortage (about $600K) something you rarely see in a Big Ten men’s basketball program.

9. Minnesota $61.8 million

Call it what it is, Minnesota’s most memorable football season since the days of single-bar face masks. The PJ Flecks team won its first nine games, many with exciting comebacks, culminating in the Penn State 31-26 home game. Things got choppy after that, but the Gophers still regrouped for a rambunctious Outback Bowl disruption from Auburn to finish 11-2 (7-2 B1G). Football made a profit of $27.6 million, with costs of $34.2 million, the clearance even slightly lower than in 2018. Basketball made $6.4 million on $14.8 million gross.

8. Illinois $65.6 million

Powered by the shocking upset of 30-point favorite Wisconsin, since-deposed Lovie Smith got the Illini to his first bowl in five years (a Redbox Bowl loss to Cal). The rankings reflected the same, with Illinois jumping two places to the highest sport in years. The $38.9 endorsement to cost $26.7 million represented the 4th highest profit margin in the league. Basketball made just under $10 million in black on $21.5 million in revenue.

7. Michigan State $68.9 million

The swan song for Mark Dantonio was a pedestrian 7-6 (4-5 B1G) season and yet it denied what he meant to Spartan athletics in the long run. This was a program that went nowhere when he arrived in 2007 and he made it a consistent double-digit winner for most of the decade. However, a red flag in Dantonios last year was a hefty football spending tab of $44.0 million (4th highest in the league), ultimately leading to a modest profit of $25.9 million (12th). Tom Izzos’ basketball program grossed $8 million on a $20.2 million gross.

6. Iowa $81.4 million

Now we come to the traditional Big Ten earnings big dogs, all of which remained in their 2018-19 rankings, with gross totals also very close to the previous fiscal year. But for three minor losses, all with a TD or less, Kirk Ferentzs Hawkeyes could have been in the College Football Playoff but settled for 10-3 (6-3 B1G) with a Southern California blowout in the Holiday Bowl . Football made a profit of $39.7 million on $41.7 million in expenses. Fran McCafferys’ basketball program grossed just $2.6 million on $11.2 million.

5. Wisconsin $87.4 million

Paul Chrysts Badgers recovered from that inexplicable blunder in Illinois, then a subsequent kick at Ohio State to win the West in Minnesota last week. They finally settled for the Rose Bowl after being re-staffed against OSU in Indy. Football had the second largest percentage profit margin in the league, winning $58.1 million, nearly doubling its cost of $29.3 million. Bucky Hoops had a great year grossing $19.5 million and making $10.9 million in earnings, the second highest in the B1G. Together, the two UW revenue sports represent the second most efficient store in the conference, judged by profit/cost percentage.

4. Nebraska $95.8 million

It is a lasting testament to the Cornhusker fan base that both revenue sports have had bad years and yet both programs continue to generate large gross revenues. Scott Frost, of course, was not the expected savior for Husker football. This was a 5-7 (3-6 B1G) season marred by four losses of a TD or less, but the fans kept marching into Memorial Stadium. Nebraska footballs $64.2 million in profit (at a cost of $31.6 million) behind only Michigan. Fred Hoiberg’s first UNL basketball operation after the Chicago Bulls’ arrival was a fierce 7-25 (2-18 B1G), but Pinnacle Bank Arena still filled regularly, grossing $13.5 million against hefty $10.9 million spending .

3. Penn State $101.7 million

The James Franklins football program remained firmly in 3rd place in gross revenue, again nine figures in second-year $51.1 million in profit on $50.6 million in expenses. The Nittany Lions remained undefeated, reaching #5 before losses to #13 Minnesota and #2 Ohio State knocked them back to the Cotton Bowl. This was the best men’s basketball program on the court in nearly two decades, finishing 11-9 in the B1G even after a stunning 10-4 finish. Still, net income was a modest $3 million out of $10.5 million gross and over $7.5 million. The women’s basketball program, in particular, significantly reduced overhead, bringing the cost book to $4.6 million in the first year under Carolyn Kieger, after a whopping $6.2 million in the last year under Coquese Washington. That left a deficit of just $3.5 million instead of the $5.1 million in 2018-19, which was the biggest in the Big Ten that year.

2. State of Ohio Ohio $115.5 million

Bringing down the kind of results the Buckeyes do can break some eggs and Ryan Day’s first full year on the job has spared no expense. OSU football’s $62.9 million in profits remained top of the league after $52.6 million in spending. The Buckeyes legitimized it with a 13-0 run to the CFP semifinals and the memorable 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Chris Holtmanns’ basketball program grossed $22.0 million on earnings of $11.5 million.

1. Michigan $125.8 million

And finally, the B1G’s awesome boss hog. Michigan Football set a school record for gross revenue, surpassing the $124.9 million of the 2017 season. And its $81.1 million profit surpasses all others in the league, just missing the 2017 record $81.4 million. This represents the 2019 season where Jim Harbaughs Wolverines went 9-4 and only really showed up for the Notre Dame home game. Men’s basketball grossed a healthy $10.3 million on $17.8 million gross at the beautifully renovated Crisler Center.

