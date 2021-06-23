Sports
Tokyo 2020 – Novak Djokovic to compete in Olympics, says Tennis Association of Serbia
According to the Serbian Tennis Association, Novak Djokovic will compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Rafael Nadal announced that he would not travel to Japan to participate, while Roger Federer recently said he has two ways to participate as he continues to hint that he may be skipping the Olympics.
Djokovic has enjoyed an excellent streak of recent form, winning the French Open and Australian Open and there were concerns that the Serb could suffer a burnout like many of his rivals.
A statement said: Novak has confirmed his desire to participate in the Olympics and we have already sent a list with his name on it to the Olympic Committee of Serbia. It will be forwarded from there.
Djokovic said earlier this month that he might consider withdrawing from the Olympics if fans were unable to attend.
Japan has faced strong opposition from its citizens over plans to host the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers insist the tournament must go ahead after a year-long delay.
“For now, I plan to play the Olympics,” said Djokovic.
“As I have heard, there will be some audience, just local audience from Japan.
If they change something and there won’t be a crowd then I’ll consider whether I want to go or not. Right now I’m planning to go, and I’m really looking forward to it.
While Djokovic is willing to travel, Nadal explained that he was physically unable to compete in the Olympics this summer.
I have decided not to participate in the championships at Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics this year, Nadal said on Twitter.
It’s never an easy decision to make, but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team, I understand it’s the right decision.
The goal is to extend my career and continue to do what makes me happy, which is to compete at the highest level and continue to fight for those professional and personal goals at the maximum competitive level.
The fact that there have been only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon has not made it easier for my body to recover after the always demanding clay-court season.
They have been two months of great effort and the decision I am making is aimed at the medium and long term.
Sports prevention of any excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles.
