Shaunessy Saucier, born in the old town, is new hockey coach at Nokomis

Old Towns Shaunessy Saucier, a former University of Maine hockey captain and assistant hockey coach to Black Bear, has been named hockey coach at Newports Nokomis High School.

She replaces Katie Thompson and Kaitlyn Bartlett, who were the co-coaches.

Thompson, co-director of coaching at the Portland-based Great Schools Partnership, will assist Saucier when she’s available.

Saucier, 38, who was head coach of Bryant University in Rhode Island for eight years, has been teaching Spanish and French at Nokomis since the end of last year.

It’s really exciting to be with Nokomis. I like the school system. And I love high school hockey and coaching players in that age group, said Saucier, who left Bryant in 2017 after purchasing the Orono-based Black Bear Elite field hockey club program.

She also served as club director before passing it on to Sam Shorey and his family. The club is now based in Belfast.

Saucier then went on to work for UMaines Black Bear Sports Properties, a subsidiary of Learfield IMG College.

Saucier amassed a 51-96 record with Bryant, but in 2013 posted a score of 11-7, the most wins for the Bulldog field hockey program since making the move to Division I in the 2008-09 season.

She also worked with the Futures program in Rhode Island, which involves some of the top high school players in the state.

I enjoy working with children and watching them grow and develop over time, said Saucier, who was inducted into the Old Town High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Saucier was an all-state player at Old Town High and played with UMaine from 2001-05, where she was captain for two years and an All-America East second team squad in 2005.

Her mother, Dodi, was a hockey coach at Orono High School for 20 years and is a member of the Orono Sports Hall of Fame.

Saucier has already started working with its players in their summer schedule.

There is a lot of pride at Nokomis. It has a great tradition in athletics, Saucier said. We have a nice group of girls to work with. They are already well coached and they are really competitive.

Thompson was the head coach eleven years earlier, leading the Warriors to three Class B North titles and two state championships in 2010 and 2013.

Saucier said having Thompson as an assistant will be a real asset to the program.

Thompson said Saucier will be a great fit for the program.

She’s energetic and enthusiastic, and she really knows her X’s and O’s, Thompson said. I can’t think of a better fit. It will be exciting to see what she does to fit the schedule.

Saucier said she enjoys figuring out what each player’s strength is and developing those skills further.

You’re hard to defend when you have players with different skills, Saucier said. She will also encourage her players to try new things.

I don’t want them to be afraid of making mistakes. I want them to play with energy and have fun, she said.

Saucier said she will have an impressive freshman class and several quality players, including Brianna Townsend and Madeline Roundy, who played on her Black Bear Elite teams.

And she pointed out that she will be coaching the daughter of her former UMaine teammate Liz (Mendell) Hawthorne: Addie Hawthorne.

We have some strong players, she said.

