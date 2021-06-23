Ravens CB Jimmy Smith ‘definitely won’t play for another team’





Baltimore Ravens veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith has played for one organization since he was a first-round draft pick in 2011. He has no intention of ever donning another NFL shirt. “I definitely won’t play for another team,” says Smith told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “If the Ravens hadn’t re-signed me last year and I felt like I could still play, I probably still would have retired.” Smith lost a free agency opportunity to re-sign with the Ravens in December. At this stage in his career, a change of venue is out of the question for the 33-year-old-to-be. While other veterans may be jumping around to finish their careers — even Tom Brady switched teams when he was 43 — Smith has no desire to plant new roots outside of Baltimore. “To me, this is family,” he said. “I know these guys. I’ve known them for so long. They know me. It’s hard to go to a new place, and you have to introduce yourself, you have to impress people. I don’t want to do all that. I’m good I’m comfortable being here Financially I couldn’t bring anyone else down right now and live my life great It’s not necessarily a question of money It’s clear that money is involved, But that’s not the deciding factor. When I retire, when the Ravens are done with me, then I’m done playing football.” After the Ravens made Smith the No. 27 overall in 2011, he worked his way through an up-and-down start to his career to become a reliable starter in a retired Baltimore defense. Injuries always seemed to hold him back from becoming a perennial Pro Bowl player, but he’s been a key member of the Ravens secondary for years. While Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Tavon Young sit on the depth map for Smith, the veteran plays an important depth role as the best reserve in the defensive backfield of the Ravens. With injuries that always seem to crop up at inopportune times, having a veteran like Smith to step in before the start – as he did last season – is a significant advantage for Baltimore. Young players, such as rookie Brandon Stephens in the third round and Shaun Wade in the fifth round, could also benefit from Smith sticking around for at least one more season. “I love it when a guy asks me, ‘Hey, OG, what do you think of this?’ It’s just the respect they have for me and the respect I have for them,” Smith said. “We don’t have guys who are here like, ‘I know everything.’ The fact that our young boys are so respectful and so inquisitive and eager to learn makes this role much easier for me to continue.” When the Ravens are done with Smith playing backup, the veteran CB drives into the sunset in Baltimore.

