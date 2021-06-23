Former Standout Wisconsin hockey player Pavelski, New Hampshire alum Fornataro finds new career spotlight on athletes training routines | College Hockey

The digital age changed the way people interact with their professional heroes.

It built windows in accessibility through the advent of social media, and the permanently open door became a vantage point for content building opportunities.

Anyone with a phone or mobile device got instant access and the athletes, celebrities and stars also got their own ability to respond in real time.

The ability to harness that power emerged as a unique way for hockey to further develop its community axis. A sport widely recognized for its sense of community, transformed into an interconnected universe, built through the connections between professional superstars and the next generation. It was a way of giving back and it was a unique business opportunity.

From the land grew TorchPro, a digital website that offers unfiltered glimpses into the training habits and lives of professional hockey players off the ice. The brainchild of former San Jose Sharks captain and current Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former New Hampshire captain Matt Fornataro, is a link for emerging hockey players to meet their icons on a different level while creating a new one at the same time. way to shape the game through a wide range of interests.

My favorite player growing up was Peter Forsberg, Fornataro said. To have any kind of access to what kind of shoes the guy was wearing I would have been all over it. And so now there’s access that I don’t think existed. The more consumers we can bring to this platform and the more athletes we can get, the more content we can create to spread our message.

The idea for TorchPro came from Fornataro and Pavelski, two former teammates of the Waterloo Blackhawks in the USHL. Both went on to play college hockey and got back together after Fornataro retired from careers abroad in 2016. They started a new venture with Kompany39, another digital website founded in 2017, which would streamline the concepts of the more widely used hockey camps for young players.

Kompany39 was the first phase of a hockey social media rebrand as it extended beyond the physical walls of a real ice rink, building on a roadmap that was followed by both players to professional hockey. The recognizable elements took advantage of the game’s sense of community and touched on stories that were less recognizable than just goals and assists.

I was retired and looking for that next mission I was going to do, Fornataro said, and there was this market and value that could be added for both sides (of our business). We strayed a bit at times, but we learned a lot of important lessons in marketing and social media and creating content and partnerships. All those things, five years later, left us hungry and green, but willing to work very hard.

Looking back, I’m glad I left (to start playing junior hockey) because I always wondered if I should stay or go, Pavelski said. I didn’t know many people who had that experience because of my hometown and my inner circle, but I went to school and went to hockey. The training sessions lasted a little longer and information was added (everyone). That was something I fell in love with, and that’s what TorchPro is trying to create to share those experiences. There are children and families who do not have the resources that can turn to us right away and seek knowledge from people who have done it for them.

That goal is where TorchPro its content lives and breathes. The site touches on a range of experiences of the athletes to let viewers live their stories, and the wide lens shines a spotlight on their workouts, training and lifestyle. By operating in those different arenas, subscribers can learn from a playbook designed to get an unprecedented view of the hockey world from more than just YouTube clips of goals and celebrations.

It centralizes and builds a mass presence for athletes at a time when reaching the masses is a critical part of digital branding. It breaks through the limited capabilities of a simple camp and shatters the generic concepts of a hockey tutorial video by personalizing the individual approach. There are options for viewers who are more attracted to defenders than attackers or smaller, more agile players than power forwards, and each player’s individual touch is the hallmark of their reach and a foundational piece to their lives after playing the game.

There are some good things you can use and learn from, Pavelski said. Most importantly, there is an understanding that not everything has to be there for everyone. Your audience that you are trying to reach is what you can do a lot of good for. I think the great thing about this platform is that it dives into more than just an Instagram account and there’s a deeper connection with fans. There’s more to learn, and I think the stories are a little more than a simple, quick cutscene. That’s what I tried to drive home to have that connection that goes deeper than others.

(People) roll their eyes because they’ve heard me say it so many times, but the humble gene in hockey held it back for a long time from a marketing standpoint, Fornataro laughed. It’s just a mentality of the best people in the sport, but a lot of people outside the hockey bubble don’t know (about the game) because the players are so humble. I think that mindset changed because we had to, and it’s just the world we live in, but we found a way to do that while authentically building a team and service that we can provide. Every athlete is already a brand, but too many people don’t know or don’t know how to build it consistently and authentically.

The younger generation of hockey players grew up with this stuff, he said, so that mindset is starting to change, but there’s still a mindset that it takes some training. It’s a good point that not everything has to be for everyone, but there are 20,000 kids who may never have known how someone like Joe Pavelski trained.

Each athlete works with the company’s full-time employees and more specifically with the production team to introduce strategic branding to an individual. They build a cross-section of both wants and needs and develop a game plan for publishing content while adhering to the company’s pillars and values. Lessons learned are then applied retroactively to existing athletes, while maintaining a fluid view of how to recruit and improve the current roster.

Our production team is a big part of the onboarding and brand-building piece, Fornataro said. We use a framework of achievement, purpose and person, and we really try to identify how those pillars might fit with athletes who are a little different. We didn’t try to pigeonhole anyone, but we do try to surround them with resources to help them tell their story better. We feel super lucky to have our team, and our head of content and production, TL Fielder, has been in the industry for over 25 years. There’s a definite ability to make athletes feel comfortable when there’s a camera around because we don’t want it to feel forced. But were lucky with the team that was building.

It helped TorchPro gain traction after the Kompany39 rebrand. It recently bought Morning Blitz, a daily sports newsletter, and began to stage its next phase of growth through the professional stars it added. Pavelski anchored the venue roster from the get-go, but former Boston University and current Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy teamed up to produce talent alongside another former Terrier, Brandon Yip. Yip played in the NHL but more recently spent time in Germany’s DEL and Russia’s KHL, deepening the bench with longtime NHL veterans Mike Green and Riley Sheahan.

But the company decided to take pride in not just giving the game to the next generation of NHL men’s players when it added Kacey Bellamy, Annie Pankowski and Megan Keller from the United States women’s national team. Bellamy and Keller were both part of the 2018 gold medal team at the Olympics, but all three are part of a stock explosion that is currently evolving in the current generation of games.

At the beginning of this year, we looked at our values ​​and leaned on women’s hockey, Fornataro said. Growing women’s hockey is one of our goals because it matters, and these ladies finally have a place where they can play and be treated like the professionals they are. Kacey was the first and greatest athlete we could ever work with, and she is so dedicated and respected by teammates.

We want to do a lot of fun things with women because we support them, he said. We gave them a platform to share some of the stories that often don’t get told or don’t have the resources. We went to a PWHPA event to capture a lot of stuff, and we want to share their voice. It’s a big, big thing for us and we were excited about that initiative.