New KU football LB Rich Miller stood out at Buffalo with speed, versatility





It didn’t take much thought for Kansas head coach Lance Leipold when he decided to invite Rich Miller from the transfer portal and onto the Jayhawks roster. During Miller’s first two seasons of college football, the Detroit linebacker may not have made a start for Buffalo, but according to Leipold, his former and current head coach Miller made a name for himself at UB with his power, acceleration and special team efforts. The Bulls’ depth at linebacker, Leipold said during an interview with the Journal-World, had a lot to do with Miller remaining in a reserve role as a sophomore in 2020, after a freshman year in which Miller played on every special team unit for the Bulls. . What we really like about Rich, Leipold said not long after Miller joined the Jayhawks as a transfer this summer, is that of all our linebackers there (at UB), he was one of the fastest. Miller’s most prolific play from an individual standpoint this past fall came in UB’s opening season win in Northern Illinois, when he registered five tackles and one tackle for loss. The fast linebacker would appear as a backup in all seven games during the Bulls 6-1 season, finishing with 13 total tackles. What Leipold and his assistant defense coordinator Brian Borland and linebackers coach Chris Simpson also coached Miller at UB began to appreciate about the substitute defender, the head coach said, was that Miller turned out to be the team’s most versatile linebacker. Where exactly Miller will fit in for the Jayhawks is yet to be determined, as the Leipolds staff won’t even conduct their first training of the transition until later this summer, when preseason camp begins. Whether Miller, listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, proves to be a starter or an important backup, he’s joining a linebacker group without a ton of experience. Gavin Potter, now a junior, started the final five games of 2020 for KU as the team lost both Dru Prox and Denzel Feaster during the season. Walk-on Nick Channel, also a junior this year, started last fall with four games for the exhausted defense. Much of the group is made up of undergrads, such as sophomore Taiwan Berryhill and red shirt freshmen Alonso Person and Krisshawn Brown, while supersenior Nate Betts, formerly a security officer for the KU defense, is also expected to play a key role. Leipold believes that between Miller’s proven special team value, his speed and his adaptability as a defender, UB’s transfer will be an important addition to the roster. He’s an excellent leader, the coach added to Miller, and he can play all three linebacker spots for us. Main KU football LBs entering the 2021 season No. 0 Nate Betts, 6-1, 204 pounds super-sr. No. 6 Taiwan Berryhill, 6-2, 220 pounds soph. No. 19 Gavin Potter, 6-2, 222 pounds yr. No. 23 Alonso Person, 6-3, 210 pounds RS-fr. No. 30 Rich Miller, 6-1, 230 pounds yr. Number 32 Dylan Downing, 6-1, 235 pounds soph. No. 38 James Wright, 6-1, 195 pounds fr. No. 41 Nick Channel, 6-0, 214 lb yr. No. 43 Jay Dineen, 6-2, 232 pounds sr. No. 49 Krisshawn Brown, 6-1, 206 pounds RS-fr.







