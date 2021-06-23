Asmussen | Home cooking for Illinois tennis | Sport

URBANA A month after the NCAA tournament season ended, the Illinois men’s tennis team is reuniting.

Well, most of it.

Five current and former Illini, including recent graduate Zeke Clark, are playing Fighting Illini Open at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex this week. Singles games start Wednesday at 10:00 AM and the tournament ends on Sunday.

(Wednesday) is an all-Illini lineup, Illinois men’s tennis coach Brad Dancer said.

In addition to Clark, the field includes prospective fifth-year senior Alex Brown, graduate transfer Olivier Stuart (via Mercer), senior Kweisi Kenyatte and junior Siphosothando Montsi.

The last round of qualifying and the first round of doubles were played on Tuesday.

We spoke to this group that it’s an opportunity to build into next year, Dancer said.

Over the years, Illinois men’s tennis has taken its players to the next level. Like the men’s golf program in Illinois, one of its goals is to make pros.

We have some great players on our team, Dancer said. I look forward to them having a phenomenal season and we will continue to do what we can to kickstart those careers. At some point they have to take it upon themselves.

The event is similar to the Challenger Tour hosted by Illinois in the past.

Just another level in prize money, Dancer said. But a very strong field.

The Fighting Illini Open is the first pro event on campus since 2019. COVID-19 has affected many sports.

We didn’t have any of our pro tournaments last year, Dancer said. We planned five. We had zero.

More are on the way this summer. The next is in July, followed by tournaments in September and November.

Keeping Busy After the Illinois season ended on May 17 with a loss to eventual Florida National Champion in the Sweet 16, the players didn’t take a break. They have participated in other professional tournaments.

This week they return to familiar courts and friendly faces.

They like to play on their home fields, and they like to play on their home fields in warm weather, Dancer said. We usually don’t get a chance for this during the school year. When we are outside in the spring, it can sometimes be chilly.

This week’s tournament has many goals for the program.

It’s an opportunity for our former students to jump-start their careers, Dancer said. It’s a springboard for them.

It is also an opportunity for our current players to jump-start their careers and gain some ranking points.

And third, it’s an opportunity for Illinois to showcase its program to recruits.

The field is made up of top youth players and Illinois is interested in many of them.

These are full days for us, Dancer said.

Dancer can talk to the recruits before and after the competitions. During the matches, he talks to their families and support staff.

He can’t name names, but there are players in this week’s event that he wants to see return for four years.

Hosting a pro tournament is not easy.

We are humbled and honored by all the support in our community that allows us to do this, Dancer said. It’s a big undertaking. Our staff has to work tons and tons of hours to get it done.

It’s an enormous amount of work. I am spoiled because we have such wonderful people around us. They do all the heavy lifting.

Dancer plans to fill in with whatever is needed.

I’m the gofer, he said. We all try to participate.

Of course he will keep an eye on and support his current and former players.

During the season, he has to watch six games at once.

On Wednesday, with the Illini on just two lanes, he can sit down, watch every shot and even take notes.

It’s a bit more detailed analysis of their matches that I get to do, Dancer said.

Dress rehearsal Tickets are not sold for the matches. But it’s outside and the facility is quite wide open if you want to take a look. Remember to wear a mask.

Next spring, Illinois will host the NCAA Championships. This week’s event helps prepare.

Each of these tournaments that we host are getting a little better, a little sharper, Dancer said. We just keep building.

Illinois first hosted the NCAA Championships in 2013. Usually the event is held in warmer parts of the country.

Dancer crosses his fingers that the rain will stay away this week. He will do the same next spring.