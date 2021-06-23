The best cities of 2021 for hockey fans and facts about the Stanley Cup





When the pandemic hit every aspect of life as we knew it, it changed, including sports that came to a standstill. The NHL almost missed $3.6 billion this season, income from ticket sales and purchases at the arena due to attendance restrictions.

With the 2021 Stanley Cup semifinals in full swing but the NHL facing a potential $2.5 billion revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, personal finance website WalletHub released its report today. on the best cities for hockey fans of 2021, along with its Stanley Cup Facts infographic. To determine the best seats for hockey spectators, they compared 73 US cities based on two division categories, professional and college hockey, based on 21 key stats. The dataset ranges from the performance level of the city teams to minimum prices for subscriptions to stadium capacity.

What are the biggest challenges facing professional hockey today? “The biggest challenge facing the NHL today is getting fans back into the buildings when the pandemic hopefully ends. The NHL is a league that relies heavily on ticket sales for its revenue.”

Chris Glionna, Suffolk University Men’s Ice Hockey Head Coach “Talent and fan pipeline, expensive sport with very low social diversity (actually only played widely in a few countries and a few parts of the US). Young people who play the game become future fans/consumers of the game.”

Wade Gilbert, PhD, Professor, California State University Fresno Do you have any tips for how hockey fans can enjoy the sport without breaking the bank? “If you live in the Miami, Arizona, the Carolinas, or Anaheim area, you’re in luck: tickets to the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, the Carolina Hurricanes, or the Anaheim Ducks are already cheap. If you don’t live in these areas, what you can do it Watch it on TV instead of going to the game Most local cable packages have NHL games If you don’t have cable you can illegally stream the games (I don’t approve of this option If you really like watching live hockey but refuse to pay for NHL tickets, go to a minor league (AHL or ECHL), junior league (OHL, QMJHL, WHL) or go to a college game (mainly applicable to the Northeast and the upper Midwest. These options are very affordable with tickets often costing as little as $10.” Peter Smolinov, PhD, Professor, Salem State University “Support local hockey. The game is exciting at all levels. Go to minor league games, go to college club games. It may take a while to get back to pre-COVID practice, but some teams have open practice times for fans to watch as Go beyond just watching the local pro team, try to be a fan of the game, not just the team, and many more games will be accessible online and through other outlets. Kristen D. Dieffenbach, PhD, Associate Professor, West Virginia University What impact will the pandemic have on the hockey industry? “Like all parts of the entertainment industry, the pandemic has really hurt the hockey industry. However, as we start to let go of the strict restrictions on gatherings, I think we’ll see a lot of pent-up demand from fans wanting to get together to build their team.” Under normal circumstances, sport is for many people a way to forget their daily life and become immersed as a fan. Sport is a distraction from the stressors in life. It is no secret that the pandemic caused stress in the lives of a lot of people, and I think this will only help people looking for ways to get distracted and hopefully the 2021 NHL Playoffs will be up to the task.” Greg Greenhalgh, PhD, Visiting Instructor, University of South Florida “The pandemic has affected the hockey industry in the same way as other professional sports leagues, as the NHL was unable to offer its in-arena product to fans. This has likely resulted in many fans not following the sport as closely or at all. Going forward, however, I think professional hockey is poised for a resurgence, especially after the announcement of the new media rights deal with ESPN.” Alex Traugutt, PhD, Assistant Professor of Sports Management, Fontbonne . University For the full report and your city’s ranking, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-hockey-fans/13283 Courtesy: WalletHub

