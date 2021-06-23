Luxury Townhouse Overlooking Tennis Courts For Sale In London





A modern town house described as a ‘hidden gem’ is up for sale in Putney, London, for £2.1 million. The house, located on Egliston Mews, has been the subject of an extensive redesign project. Smartly conceived and designed throughout, it provides an uncluttered open-plan living space – modern living at its best. The whole house is light and bright thanks to the large windows, harmonica doors and the ground-level access to the terraces. Here you will find three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a reception room, a charming roof terrace and immaculate landscaped gardens that offer serious seclusion. Sports enthusiasts will love it here as the Putney Common Tennis Club is next door (you can watch matches from the balcony). The garden peeks over the tennis courts and has a bistro set, a larger wooden dining table and verdant green foliage. New owners may want to think about adding a pop of color, but the overall feel is low maintenance and easy. Simon Groves/Savills While each room has its quirks, the kitchen/breakfast/family room is particularly noteworthy. With a real communal feel, it provides a place for family members to dine, relax, unwind and cook in the same space. Whether you’re preparing a tasty meal or the kids finishing their homework, it’s the ideal space for modern living. Elsewhere around the property there is also a useful utility room, a bright garden room (which can be used as a home office), plus an additional formal reception area with an open fireplace and ample storage space. Egliston Mews is a sought after address, close to Putney Common, independent shops and bustling cafes. It is also an ideal spot for commuters, with excellent bus links to Sloane Square, Berkeley Square and Oxford Circus. This property is currently for sale for £2,160,000 with Savills. Take a tour… Simon Groves/Savills Simon Groves/Savills Savills Savills Simon Groves/Savills Simon Groves/Savills Simon Groves/Savills To follow House Beautiful On Instagram. Buy 11 eco-friendly homes at Notonthehighstreet Reusable Luxury Cloth Gift Box, Furoshiki Packing TUPPENCE COLLECTIVE

