Gilbert Perreault remembers linemates Rene Robert and Rick Martin





With the passing of Rene Robert on Tuesday, Sabers legend Gilbert Perreault reflects on the lives of his late “French Connection” linemates.

BUFFALO, NY When you look at the rafters in KeyBank Center, the history and deep significance are not to be missed. Among the retired Buffalo Sabers numbers, there are three that hang under a single banner. “The French Connection … 11-14-7” With the passing of Rene Robert Tuesday, Gilbert Perreault, the legendary center on that line, is sadly the last remaining. Adam Benigni of 2 On Your Side reached Perrault by phone Wednesday morning as he reflected on what Robert meant to him on and off the ice. “He was a really good friend. We had so many good years together from 71 to 79. We accomplished great things in Buffalo and Rene was a great ambassador for the Sabers. He did an excellent job on and off the ice. He was a great friend and as I said many memories with him.” The trio made memories for so many in Buffalo and throughout the NHL. The numbers tell the story: 1,681 points and a first trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1975. “He was a great hockey player Rene. He was a great skater. He had a great vision of the game. He went into traffic. He was a good goalscorer, just like Rico (Rick Martin). We had so many great years together .” Rick Martin died of a heart attack in 2011, shortly after the three took to the ice to welcome the Pegulas as the team’s new owners. Robert passed away Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Florida last week. He was 72. “We kept in touch. Every month we talked. I know he lived in Florida so we couldn’t see each other much, but at every golf tournament, the alumni golf tournament it was a lot of fun to be with him” Perrault says the last time he spoke to Robert was June 6. He says that when he thinks about the lives of both Robert and Martin, he thinks not only about what they have accomplished on the ice, but also in the community. “Rene and Rick were very important to the city of Buffalo. They were great ambassadors. They lived there and they were great for the fans. They were really good with the people. They really enjoyed the city and the organization. They were great ambassadors for the team and for the city of Buffalo and they were great people to deal with.” “My condolences to the family and the kids and everything will be fine like uh We’re sorry we lost Rick and Rene but life goes on and all my condolences to everyone who was very close to him with Rick and Rene It’s a tough time but would get through it.” RELATED: Sabers Legend Rene Robert Passes Away RELATED: Sabers Sam Reinhart Wins Team’s ‘The Rico’ Award

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos