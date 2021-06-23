Kuldeep Yadav needs support from Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri | Cricket

There was a buzz at the Kapil Pandey Cricket Academy at Rovers Ground in a suburb of Kanpur, Jajmau, as Indian Chinese bowler Kuldeep Yadav bowled for more than a week under the supervision of youth coach Kapil Dev Pandey.

With the partial coronavirus curfew in the state finally being eased, it was the 26-year-old Uttar Pradesh bowler’s only chance to train at home before taking the flight to Sri Lanka for the six-game whiteball streak, which included three T20Is , from July 13.

Stay focused on what you believe in, put all your energy into you and above all have an attitude. Believe you can do it, never doubt the possibilities, anything is possible, Kuldeep tweeted recently. It seemed to convey the mentality of a player who has gone from X factor to fringe player for India.

Kuldeep needs both opportunities and the support of older players. There is nothing wrong with his bowling or hitting and he has also been a consistent performer, but he urgently needs the support of senior pros such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, coach Pandey said on Wednesday.

Pandey said Kuldeep’s performances in Sri Lanka would be crucial for his future career. He has been a fighter and takes any criticism as an inspiration to do it right when given the chance, he said.

We worked on his batting and bowling, especially his googly, during the 7-8 day training session in Kanpur when the lockdown rules were relaxed. Googly has been his greatest weapon, but he hasn’t been bowling well lately and he bowled too many loose balls. He’s been working on it and throwing the googly at a good length to get a good turn and buy, Pandey said.

Just look at his record of batting in domestic cricket, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and even Deodhar Trophy. It can be transformed into a zabardast all-rounder. But for that he needs good support from the captain and coach in Team India.

Pandey said a bowler like Kuldeep would be difficult for batsmen to tackle if he gets long spells in Tests. There he can play tricks with his googly and pitch his deliveries for a long time in a certain place.

He has also been quite successful in ODIs (105 wickets) and T20Is (39 wickets). He needs enough chances now. I don’t see a chance for him on the side when Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja are there, but he should always be considered first choice when the two senior pros are not there.

Despite his wicket haul (526 wickets in all formats, including 26 in 7 Tests), Kuldeeps’ effectiveness has recently been questioned. Pandey blames a lack of matches. Despite having more than 100 wickets in limited overs, his confidence has declined due to the lack of matches, Pandey said.

During the tour of Australia he last took a five-wicket haul (2018-19), (but) didn’t play a single test (in 2020-21), even when half of the team was injured. At home to England he could have easily taken at least 30 wickets if he had played all the Tests. Is this justified? asked Pandey.

The coach said he told the spinner to learn from teammate Rohit Sharma, who, after being in and out of the test team, won a regular spot with consistent performance. Performance is the only answer to your critics. So go take wickets and score runs in Sri Lanka.

UP Ranji Trophy coach Gyanendra Pandey, a former national junior selector, sees the Sri Lanka series as a big opportunity for Kuldeep. He will do great on Sri Lankan wickets; good performances would not only help him regain confidence, but also his place in India for the World Cup (T20), he said.