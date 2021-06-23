Football Three-Game Flex Packs, Single Game Tickets Go On Sale – Clemson Tigers Official Athletic Site





Clemson fans are ready to return to Clemson. Clemson has received 57,000 season ticket applications for the 2021 football season, with a 97% renewal rate. Beginning Wednesday, a limited number of three-game Flex Packs will be available for just $140 and single-game tickets for just $45. For the Flex Pack, fans can select any combination of three home games, saving $10 off the price of the single gaming seats. Group rates are also becoming available for groups larger than 15 people. Tickets for the 2021 season are mobile and Clemson plans to have a full 81,500 capacity at Memorial Stadium and the parking lots this season. This year, come back to the place where you belong. Come back home to Clemson. Visit ClemsonTigers.com or call 1-800-Clemson to join us in Death Valley this fall. TIMELINE:

June 23, 5pm: Three-Game Flex Packs on sale for IPTAY members

June 25, 10am: Three-Game Flex Packs on sale to the public

June 28, 5pm: Single Game Tickets on sale for IPTAY members

June 30, 17:00: Single Game Tickets for sale to the public

June 30, 5 p.m.: Group tickets on sale South Carolina State Sat, September 11 5:00 PM

First Responders Day, Land Grant Day

Single game: $45

Flex Package: $35 Georgia Tech Sat. September 18 3.30 pm

Family weekend and football reunion day

Single game: $80

Flex Package: $70 Boston College Sat, Oct. 2 times TBA

Homecoming

Single game: $80

Flex Package: $70 Florida State Sat. 30 Oct. Time TBA

IPTAY Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Game

Single game: $90

Flex Package: $80 UCONN Sat, Nov. 13 Time TBA

Day of military appreciation

Single game: $45

Flex Package: $35 Wake Forest Sat, Nov 20 Time TBA T

Seniors Day and Hall of Fame Day

Single game: $80

Flex Package: $70







