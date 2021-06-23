2021 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: international tennis expert avoiding Ashleigh Barty





After last year’s tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, excitement levels are high for Wimbledon 2021, which starts on Monday, June 28. With six different players winning the sterling silver salver in the last seven events, the 2021 Wimbledon bracket for women could be wide open. That could bode well for Serena Williams, a seven-time champion whose chances of increasing that total are likely diminishing. Williams is 7-1 in William Hill Sportsbook’s final 2021 Wimbledon bets, while world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is the 11-2 favourite. Garbine Muguruza, who won the tournament in 2017, comes in at 9-1, while Bianca Andreescu, Iga Swiatek and two-time winner Petra Kvitova are 10-1. Before making your 2021 Wimbledon women’s picks or predictions, you should: see what Gavin Mair from SportsLine has to say. Mair is the international women’s tennis expert who named unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) who won the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) who won the 2018 US Open, Andreescu (20-1) who won the 2019 US Open. won, plus many other farsighted conversations. Prior to the women’s final at last year’s French Open, Mair singled out Swiatek to win (-163) and did so in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts. Everyone who followed his tennis picks is far up. Now Mair has taken a close look at the final odds for Wimbledon 2021 and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He shares all his choices and analyzes on SportsLine. The best 2021 Wimbledon predictions for women Despite being the +550 favorite, Mair Barty is fading. The 25-year-old Australian has made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open each for the past three years and won the French Open in 2019, but was forced out of the tournament in the second round earlier this month due to a left hand. hip injury. Barty has not played since retiring in the second set of her match against Magda Linette. She is cautious as she recovers from the ailment, which flared up the night before the start of the French Open. With Wimbledon around the corner, it might be too much to expect Barty to be at full strength and challenge for the title. How to make Wimbledon choices for women in 2021 Mair has made his best bets, including a massive long shot that has “long been touted as a potential Grand Slam champion.” He shares who it is, and all his Wimbledon picks and analysis for 2021 only at SportsLine. So who will win Wimbledon 2021? And which long shots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s bets for Wimbledon 2021, all from the tennis expert who has named the winners of three Grand Slam women’s titles since 2017.









