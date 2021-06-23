DeChambeau did not dare to dream of it until he returned to the Olympics in golf.

Bryson DeChambeau grew up watching the Olympics and hoped that one day he could compete.

As a golfer, he knew it was a bit of a challenge.

The sport was part of the Olympic program in the early 20th century, but was discontinued from 1904 until it returned to Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

“Before 2016, of course, I had no idea that I was going to go to the Olympics,” he said this week after creating the field for the Tokyo Games. “I never thought about it. Playing as well as in recent years has given me that opportunity.”

A year after his amateur days in 2016, DeChambeau, 27, failed to win any of the United States’ four places in the Olympic arena. He is currently the seventh-greatest golfer in the world. He is one of four Americans selected for the 60-man field to play at Kasumigaseki Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo from July 30 to August. 8.8.

To advertise

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele also represent the United States. Dustin Johnson, the second largest in the world, has opted out.

DeChambeau said he loved Olympic table tennis as a child and remembers seeing Michael Phelps dominate swimming in Athens and Beijing. The best part was that one day he wanted to be able to attend the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium.

“When I missed it in Rio in 2016, I thought, ‘Man, that’s my goal, I want to check the list.’ I want to be an Olympic athlete on the US team,” he said. “And I’m very lucky to say that I’m an Olympic athlete now.”

DeChambeau said Rickie Fowler, who played in Rio, was “the coolest experience ever.”

He didn’t need conviction.

“For now, I’m definitely going,” he said, admitting the game has been delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Japan is in a partially locked-down state. “Obviously if something goes wrong, we don’t all go.”

To advertise

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, led this year’s tournament by nine holes before coming to the back nine at Torrey Pines. I made continuous bogies on the 11th and 12th holes, tripled on the 13th hole and quadrupled the bogey on the 17th hole.

He finished the final round 6 over 77.9 strokes ahead of winner Jon Rahm.

This week he will be taken to the TPC River Highlands on the outskirts of Hartford, Connecticut for the Travelers Championship. Five of the world’s top 10 players, including Johnson, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka, are on the field.

DeChambeau has played in the tournament five times and has not missed a cut in the past three years, finishing in the top ten.

“It suits my game well. Hopefully I can fix the driver a little more, but I’m still struggling. Misshits are a bit too wild. And I want to change that this week. That’s it,” he said. If we can do that, I think we have a good chance of fighting.”

To advertise

DeChambeau also said he was eager to return to the fans after playing last year’s tournament on an empty court. If it provokes a heckler trying to stir up a feud with Koepka, that’s fine, too.

“It’s just something that rolls off my back,” he said. “People think it bothers me. It’s not. Not at all. It’s just a retrofit for me. I heard it and it didn’t even register in my head anymore. So people can keep saying it if they want to. No problem. It’s quite interesting. “

And is it good for golf?

“It has some positive aspects,” he said. “If you start saying it now during someone’s golf swing, it’s different. But what’s on the fairway? No harm or wrong.”

____

Other AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports