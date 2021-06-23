Lloyd, Rapinoe, Morgan top U.S. Olympic women’s roster

For the head coach of the United States National Soccer Team (USWNT) Vlatko Andonovsky, it was an all-consuming experience figuring out which 18 players would make the US Olympic roster for Tokyo.

“It’s probably easier to tell you how often I don’t think about it,” Andonovski said earlier this month. “It’s always in the back of your mind.”

At the Tokyo Olympics, the USWNT will strive to return to the top of the Olympic podium. The 2016 Rio Games marked the first time the US failed to win an Olympic medal since women’s soccer made its Olympic debut in 1996.

The U.S. women’s soccer team also aims to become the first country to track a World Cup title with Olympic gold, albeit with an extra year in between given the one-year postponement of the Olympics.

On Wednesday morning Andonovski was finally able to reveal the 18 players selected for the U.S. women’s soccer team for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.

U.S. Women’s Soccer Squad for the Tokyo Olympics

TIPPERS

Adrianna Franchic

Tokyo will be Adrianna Franch’s Olympic debut, who is likely to serve as reserve goalkeeper behind Naeher during the Games. Franch, who plays professionally for Portland Thorns FC, will be the first Kansas women’s soccer player to represent the US at the Olympics.

Alyssa Naeher

Alyssa Naeher was on the U.S. roster for the 2016 Rio Olympics but saw no minutes on the field. That will not be the case in Japan. Since 2016, Naeher has become the USWNT’s starting goalkeeper, culminating in her World Cup-winning achievement in 2019.

DEFENDERS

Abby Dahlkemper

Central defender Abby Dahlkemper, who signed a professional contract with Manchester City earlier this year, will make her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Tender Davidson

The Tokyo Olympics also mark the Olympic debut of Tierna Davidson, who at age 22 is the youngest player on the U.S. roster. (She was also the youngest player on the roster at the 2019 World Cup.) Davidson was born in September 1998, two full years after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where the US won the inaugural gold medal in women’s soccer.

(Note: Even if Davidson had lived in 1996, she wouldn’t have been able to watch the USWNT win Olympic gold. That’s because only a few minutes of the game aired on TV. Ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Games, Peacock will full broadcast of that 1996 women’s gold medal match.)

Crystal Dunn

Crystal Dunn made her Olympic debut in Rio after becoming the last player to be removed from the 2015 World Cup roster. Five years later, Dunn is one of the most consistent players on the field. “She brings a lot of versatility,” NBC Olympics football analyst Danielle Slaton told On Her Turf earlier this month. “Crystal Dunn can play almost any position except goalkeeper.”

Kelley Ohara

Kelley O’Hara, who usually starts as a right-back, will make her third Olympic appearance in Tokyo.

Becky Sauerbrunn

US captain Becky Sauerbrunn makes her third Olympic appearance in Tokyo. At the 2012 London Games, Sauerbrunn played off the bench in three games. Since then she has become one of the regular central defenders.

Sauerbrunn, who plays professionally for Portland Thorns FC, is the second most capped player (186) on this year’s Olympic roster (after only Carli Lloyd).

Emily Sonnett

Emily Sonnett, member of the 2019 World Cup team, makes her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Sonnett was considered one of the bubble players for this year’s Olympic roster, but ended up getting the nod.

MIDFIELDS

Julie Ertz

Julie Ertz, who made her Olympic debut in Rio, is currently returning from an MCL injury that kept her out of the USWNT summer series earlier this month. Andonovski says she is expected to be ready to play when the Olympics start next month.

Lindsey Horan

The Tokyo Games will be Lindsey Horan’s second Olympic appearance. Horan saw little time on the pitch during the 2016 Rio Olympics, but has since become a regular midfield player.

Rose Lavelle

Rose Lavelle makes her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Lavelle made a big impression on her World Cup debut in 2019, playing six games and scoring three goals, including one in the final against the Netherlands.

Kristie Mewis

Kristie Mewis is the only member of the Tokyo Olympic roster to see the US win the 2019 World Cup from the stands. Her inclusion in this roster marks a truly incredible comeback story.

Kristie, who is 20 months older than sister Sam, was the first Mewis sister named to the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), making her debut in 2013. But Sam was never far behind. The 2014 Algarve Cup marked the first time both Mewis sisters competed together for the USWNT. And until 2020, it was the only time both Mewis sisters competed together for the USWNT.

As Sam developed into a national team mainstay, Kristie stopped getting invitations to camp and was sidelined by her professional team (Houston Dash) in 2018 due to an ACL tear.

In November 2020, Kristie received her first national team training camp invitation in years, and she made the most of it by securing a roster on the USWNT for her first major international tournament.

“To Kristie, she’s a product of the NWSL,” Andonovski said Wednesday afternoon after announcing the roster. “She played extremely well in the league last year.”

Sam Mewis

The Tokyo Olympics are Sam Mewis’ second major international tournament (after her 2019 World Cup debut) and the first with “S. Mewis’ on the back of her sweater. Sam ended 2020 by being named USWNT Player of the Year.

FORWARD

Tobin Heath

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Tobin Heath, currently recovering from a knee injury, will make her fourth Olympic appearance in Tokyo (matching a USWNT record set by Christie Pearce Rampone).

If she’s healthy, Heath offers “something no other woman on this list offers: her flair, her creativity and her football IQ,” Slaton explained earlier this month.

Carli Lloyd

Don’t bet against Carli Lloyd. “It’s like betting againstTom BradyorLeBron James. You just don’t.” Slaton joked.

Lloyd is a prolific goalscorer and certainly doesn’t slow down as she ages.

On her Olympic debut in 2008, Lloyd scored the winning goal in the American team’s 1-0 win in overtime against Brazil.

Four years later, she scored both goals in the US team’s 2-1 victory over Japan at the 2012 London Olympics.

Along with Heath, Lloyd will equal the record for most Olympic appearances by a USWNT player (4). She also leads the team in capital letters (304) by a huge margin. Sauerbrunn, the second most capped player, has 186.

Lloyd, who turns 39 on July 16, will be the oldest player to represent the US in women’s soccer at the Olympics.

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan will make her third Olympic appearance in Tokyo, and first as a mother. She gave birth to daughter Charlie in May 2020. In Tokyo, Morgan will be the fifth USWNT player to make Olympic roster after giving birth.

While Morgan has never ruled out trying to make the U.S. Olympic team before the Games were postponed, the year-long delay certainly helped her. Morgan returned to competition in the fall of 2020 (with limited minutes for Tottenham). Since then, she has been back on top form in her USWNT and professional appearances at the Orlando Pride.

Christians Press

The Tokyo Games will mark Christen Press’s second Olympic appearance. She will enter the Games with 147 caps (sixth most on this year’s Olympic roster).

Megan Rapinoe

The Tokyo Games are Rapinoe’s third Olympic appearance. At the 2016 Games in Rio, she came back from an ACL tear and was not in top shape. She proved her resilience at the 2019 World Cup, where she not only led the US to its fourth World Cup title in history, but also won the Golden Boot (most goals scored) and Golden Ball (best player).

“She’s someone who shows up in the big moments and I think she got a chip on her shoulder from Rio where she wasn’t able to participate in the way she would have liked,” explained Slaton.

THE ALTERNATS

The USWNT travels to Japan with four substitutes: goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Casey Krueger, midfielder Catarina Macario and forward Lynn Williams.

One of the biggest surprises is Margaret “Midge” Purce not be included as a substitute. While Purce wasn’t considered a blocker to make the 18-player roster, her versatility as a striker and defender makes her lockout confusing.

