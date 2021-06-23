Cricket: Ravindra Jadeja becomes ICC Test’s number one all-rounder, Sports News





Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has become the best all-rounder in Test cricket as ICC ranking. The Gujarat-based player dethroned West Indian player Jason Holder to retain first place, while England all-rounder Ben Stokes comes in third. ALSO READ: Cricket- ‘Totally unacceptable’: Vaughan, Pietersen smoke at Ashes line Ravichandran Ashwin, another Indian cricketer, is fourth and Bangladeshi star Shakib Al Hasan is fifth. Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin remained in second place in the bowler’s ranking at 850 points, below Australia’s Pat Cummins (908). Tim Southee (830) from New Zealand is third. In terms of batsmen in Test Cricket, Steve Smith is in first place with 891 points, followed by Kane Williamson (886) from New Zealand and Marnus Labuschagne (878) from Australia and Virat Kohli in fourth place with 814 points. England captain Joe Root (797) is in fifth place, followed by Indian pair Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma in joint sixth place with 747 points. Earlier, earlier, Tim Southee passed Ricky Ponting in the elite six-hitters roster in Test cricket. The pacer hit two sixes and scored a crucial 46-ball 30 runs. With these maximums, Tim Southee has 75 sixes in 79 Test matches and is now 15th on the overall list. He overtook former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting and just three sixes away from passing MS Dhoni.

