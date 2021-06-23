Jake Smith shocks Longhorns, enters transfer portal





News that probably shocked most Texas football fans arrived on the afternoon of June 22. Rising junior Texas wide receiver and former highly regarded four-star recruit Jake Smith now plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per multiple sources, including 247Sports. This is arguably the biggest transfer portal loss yet for Texas. And this could very well be considered one of the most damaging transfer losses for the Longhorns since the portal first took the college football landscape by storm a few years ago. Smith is clearly a significant loss to this receiving corps and one that new head coach Steve Sarkisian will have to deal with in the near future. Smith missed virtually the entire spring camp due to a broken foot. And it looked like he would return at or near full power for the Longhorns during summer practice. Getting him back into full-contact exercises at the beginning of fall camp seemed like a remarkable goal for Texas and these strength and conditioning personnel over the coming months. What’s next for Texas Football and WR Jake Smith? And while Smith is entering the transfer portal, that certainly isn’t good news for Texas, but it doesn’t guarantee he will leave the Forty Acres for good. Some players will test the transfer market and return to their original school if nothing else appeals to them. Texas lose the wideout that was one of their most proven and prolific returns to Austin this year. Smith registered 48 catches for 568 receiving yards (11.8 yards per catch) and nine receiving touchdowns in the past two seasons for the Longhorns. Now there could be more pressure on younger and more unproven wide-outs, along with former five-star recruit and red shirt sophomore Jordan Whittington, to fill this depth that Smith has left. Whittington and Smith were already set to battle it out this fall for novice reps in the slot. But given Whittington’s spotty injury history, this lack of depth in the slot could now be a cause for concern. Texas appeared to have finished hitting the transfer portal to foresee this off-season in depth as the Sark coaching regime took hold of the Forty Acres. But this can open the door to go back to the portal for help. The latest addition to the transfer portal for the Longhorns came in the form of the former Alabama Crimson Tide sophomore who goes back to Keilan Robinson. The move in the portal has not been done for the Longhorns after Smith’s loss on June 22.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos