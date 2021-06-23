Aspire Academy graduates largest batch of student athletes





Doha: Aspire Academy recently celebrated its 14th graduation with a record 52 student-athletes at a ceremony to mark the end of the 2020-21 academic year. In his speech, Ali Salem Afifa, deputy director general of the Aspire Academy, praised the graduating student-athletes’ resilience, dedication and mental strength for overcoming challenges, including the global pandemic. “Congratulations on celebrating a great moment in your life, graduating from the Aspire Academy as the 14th batch, the largest batch ever in our Academy’s history. You have reached this important day of your long journey as you bravely faced an unexpected global health crisis – the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of all of us at Aspire Academy, I want to say that we are proud of you and your determination and perseverance to overcome and challenge the difficult moments imposed by this pandemic,” said Afifa.

Aspire Academy Deputy Director General Ali Salem Afifa The 14th graduation group includes student athletes in seven sports disciplines, athletics (14), fencing (2), soccer (26), refereeing (4), gymnastics (1), squash (1), table tennis (1), and shooting (3 ). It is the highest number of student athletes graduating since the first batch in 2008. This year’s graduates include Al Sadd FC and the Qatar U-23 Olympic Team’s upcoming goalkeeper, Youssef Abdullah Balideh. About Aspire Academy, Balideh said: “Without Aspire Academy, I would not have been the athlete I am today, and I am eternally grateful to him for that. The Academy plays an important role in developing youth talents in Qatar who strive to be the best in their field.” Haitham Oussama Abbassi, another student athlete, graduated as a youth soccer referee. Abbasi is one of the referees who developed during his time at Aspire by the Qatar Football Association’s refereeing department and was assigned to lead various competitions from U13 to the second division Qatar Gas League). He was trained in video technology (VAR) and was appointed to lead competitions as a VAR operator. After the graduation ceremony, Abbas said: “There are not enough words to describe the value and importance of Aspire Academy to the youth of this country who want to develop a sports career. Those of us who have the privilege of being a member of and studying at Aspire will testify to how this great attitude builds and prepares you for a disciplined and focused outlook on life.I am grateful for the way Aspire has helped build my character, and I have learned to be committed to respect my duties, time and the importance of discipline in my job. These qualities will serve me well in my refereeing career and life in general, for which I am grateful to Aspire Academy.” Graduation marks another milestone for Aspire Academy. This institution is now recognized as the world’s leading sports academy for developing young athletes, which it has achieved through a comprehensive curriculum focused on academic and athletic performance. Several young graduates will now continue their sports careers and further study at prestigious universities around the world. Share this message



