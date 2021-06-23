Beavers Ethan Thompson, Aleah Goodman Earn Tom Hansen Conference Medals





After great senior seasons of Ethan Thompson and Aleah GoodmanOregon State men’s and women’s basketball stars have been named the winners of the Beavers Tom Hansen Conference Medal. The prestigious award recognizes both a male and female athlete for their outstanding achievements, as well as achievements in science, athletics and leadership. Listen and subscribe to the Talkin’ Beavers podcast Thompson finished the 2020-21 season on the All-Pac-12 First Team, Pac-12 All-Tournament Team and the NCAA Midwest Region All-Tournament Team. He finished his career in Oregon State’s all-time top-10 in scoring (7th), assists (3rd), threes (8th), free throws (5th), games played (T-5th), games started ( 1st) and minutes played (2nd). The Beavers Guard is a dual-degree recipient with a bachelor’s degree in digital communication arts (3.48 GPA) and a master’s degree in communication sociology and ethnic studies (3.37 GPA). Thompson was also a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District (2020, 2021), two-time NABC Honors Court Honoree (2019, 2020), and was the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award winner of 2019. Thomson ruled out playing a possible fifth year in a farewell post at Beaver Nation on Instagram. I am proud to end my collegiate career in the history books with a Pac 12 Tournament Championship and Elite 8 appearance. I am extremely excited to see what God has planned for me next, Thompson wrote. Goodman earned WBCA All-America Honorable Mention, Pac-12 All-Conference, and Pac-12 All-Tournament in 2020-21. Theyowns Oregon State’s career record for a percentage of three points and also ranks third in threes and 15th in scoring. After earning her bachelor’s degree in human development and family sciences (3.64 GPA), she earned a 4.0 GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in student administration during the 2020-21 season. Goodman also helped establish a conference-wide initiative called Change Starts with Us, which involved coordinated social justice efforts.

Goodman was selected 30this overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2021 WNBA Draft, but was released on May 17. She remains a free agent.







