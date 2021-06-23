Table tennis: I don’t want regrets, Yu Mengyu swears as she prepares for potential Olympic swan song, Sports News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – At the age of 31, Yu Mengyu hinted on Wednesday (June 23) that this could be her last Olympic outing as a player and vowed to push her limits at the Tokyo Games.

She wants to improve on her Rio 2016 show where she finished fourth with the women’s team and reached the quarterfinals of the women’s singles.

At a virtual press conference organized by the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA), the world’s number 47 said: “I don’t want to regret not giving everything. The pandemic has created great uncertainty and the biggest challenge has been to to motivate myself, to recover from injury countless times and to stay positive.

“Doing well and beating higher-ranked opponents (in the WTT Contender Doha) has given me the confidence that I am capable of competing against top players, and I hope it is also a morale boost for the team.”

The past 18 months have been mixed for her. She returned to competitive action after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, defeating world No. 11 Miu Hirano en route to the semifinals of the WTT Contender Doha event in March.

A week later, however, her chronic back injury flared up and she had to withdraw from the next tournament. At the airport, Yu even had to be accompanied in a wheelchair to board her flight home.

About her potential swan song, she said: “This is something I need to think about after Tokyo. If the national team still needs me, I will give everything, but I am also considering contributing in other roles.”

Along with teammates Clarence Chew and Lin Ye, Yu will travel to Shimada, Japan on Sunday for acclimation training until July 17 before checking in for the Games that start on July 23. They will be joined by the world’s number 9 Feng Tianwei, who has been based in Japan since December 2019 and is tested every day for Covid-19.

In Shimada, the STTA has been looking for 14 Japanese sparring partners – left-handers and right-handers with different offensive and defensive styles. This follows from their centralized training in Singapore, where they brought in five Chinese players in May to prepare them for the Olympics.

National women’s coach Hao Anlin shared that the plan for the team event is to start Feng and Yu for singles, with the latter teaming up with Lin for doubles. He also revealed that the internal goal is to reclaim a medal they last won in London 2012, “the brighter the color the better”.

He said: “We have experience on our side with Tianwei and Mengyu, and a rapidly improving Lin Ye is eager to go. Now that the team event format has been changed to start with doubles as the first match, we will have to make adjustments and prepare accordingly to build chemistry.

“By playing in both singles and doubles, we understand the toll this will take on Mengyu and we will do our best to manage the aspects of fitness, injury and recovery.”



Singapore’s table tennis team with Olympic Games, including (from left to right) national team coach Hao Anlin, Lin Ye, Yu Mengyu, Clarence Chew and national team coach Gao Ning. PHOTO:SINGAPORE TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION

World No. 60 Lin added: “To be able to play in Tokyo 2020 is already not easy because of the many challenges that the pandemic has brought. Like everyone else, we are trying to prepare as best we can, despite the lack of international competitions.

“Hopefully through the training matches with our sparring partners in Japan, we can rediscover the competition rhythm and feel and do well enough at the Olympics to win a medal.”

Meanwhile, national men’s coach Gao Ning, who has played three Olympics for Singapore and has won numerous medals at the Asian, Commonwealth and SEA Games, also thought it was important to have the right mindset to do well in Tokyo 2020.

He said: “At big Games it’s important to get into the zone as quickly as possible. In terms of gameplay, we will work on Clarence’s forehand and footwork. But I also told him to consider this as normal competition and not to put undue stress and creating nerves by thinking about it like the Olympics.”

world no. 186 Chew took the advice and shared that his new pre-game routine is to eat a mint candy to clear his head, and that he would also dye his hair a new color for good luck.

STTA President Ellen Lee urged the nation to support the rowers and the rest of the Singapore contingent: “We believe our women’s team will be in the spotlight and expectations of them are high.

“Despite the challenges ahead of us to face adversaries like China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, our players will do everything they can to face them.

“Tianwei and Mengyu will use their previous Olympic experience in Tokyo to their advantage, while our debutants Clarence and Lin Ye have made significant progress in recent months, and I think they will make us proud in Tokyo.”