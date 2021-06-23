4 Portland Thorns Players Make USWNT Squad for Tokyo Olympics





Carli Lloyd is on her way to her fourth Olympics and four Portland Thorns players are also on the roster for the US women’s national team for Tokyo. Lloyd, 38, had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before leaving the sport. But then the games were postponed for a year because of the corona virus and Lloyd had to have surgery on her knee. So making the 18-player roster was by no means a slam dunk for Lloyd, who scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final in Canada. Vlatko Andonovski announced his Olympic selection on Wednesday. Tobin Heath heads to her fourth Olympics with Lloyd. Also on the roster are Thorns midfielders Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Becky Sauerbrunn. At the 2008 Beijing Games, Lloyd scored in extra time for a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final. Four years later, she scored both goals in the gold medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium and became the only player to score winning goals in consecutive Olympic finals. Lloyd, who turns 39 for the Tokyo Games, is the national team’s oldest Olympian, beating Christie Rampone, who was 37 when she played at the 2012 London Games. Heath did not play in the national teams last Summer Series in Texas due to a knee injury. Julie Ertz is also recovering from injury but should be ready when the United States opens the Olympics against Sweden on July 21. Sauerbrunn, Kelley OHara, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe play in their third Olympics. Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle and Franch are first Olympians, as are sisters Samantha and Kristie Mewis. Kristie Mewis is the only player on the roster who was not on the 2019 World Cup winning team. She and Samantha are the first sisters to play for the national senior team in a world championship. We know there are some very talented players who will not be in Japan, but these were the tough decisions we had to make, Andonovski said in a statement. We have a very experienced roster that has seen setbacks at the highest level, so it’s no surprise that these players have distinguished themselves. They have risen to the challenges and have shown tremendous flexibility and determination over the past 15 months to get us where we are today. Andonovski also named four alternates who will travel with the team to Tokyo: goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Casey Krueger, midfielder Catarina Macario and striker Lynn Williams. The United States is vying to become the first team to win an Olympics after a World Cup title. The Americans have won four gold medals since women’s soccer became an Olympic sport in 1996. But at the last Olympics in Brazil, the United States were eliminated by Sweden on penalties in the quarter-finals. OUR ROSTER goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars) Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Kelley OHara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit) Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage) Ahead: Tobin Heath (loose), Carli Lloyd (Gotham), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (loose), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign) — The Associated Press

