Cricket South Africa head Lawson Naidoo acknowledges challenges in board functioning

Cape Town: Newly elected Cricket South Africa board chairman Lawson Naidoo said on Wednesday his first priority would be to address how the organization is run.

Naidoo, 58, was elected Tuesday at the first meeting of the new board, which has a majority of independent directors.

The creation of a new board puts an end to more than a year of conflict and controversy in South African cricket, culminating in the resignation of the previous board in October last year.

In a statement from CSA, Naidoo said, “We are well aware of the challenges we face in making CSA a world-class sports organization both on and off the playing field.”

Naidoo, an expert on constitutional affairs, said: AFP that the board of directors should resolve the governance issues identified in a report that led to the resignation of former chief executive Thabang Moroe.

CSA’s administration is currently headed by the third acting CEO since Moroe was suspended in December 2019.

“There is a leadership vacuum. We urgently need to appoint a new chief executive and other senior staff,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo also hinted that there may be a new approach to the thorny issue of racial transformation.

“It is too early for me to comment on what needs to be done, but there needs to be a fundamental structural change,” he said. “It’s not just a matter of counting the number of black players on the field.”