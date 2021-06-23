Competitive sports will take more time to start in TN

Chennai, Jun 23 (IANS) While the government of Tamil Nadu has eased lockdown rules that allow spectatorless sports training in the state’s Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, it could take up to a month for competitive sports activities to begin in Chennai and the neighboring districts.

The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) hosts tournaments in different age groups and also the interstate league, but the competitive sport will take time, according to the organizers.

Speaking to IANS, a senior TNTA official said: “The government has made it possible to practice without spectators while maintaining the Covid protocol, but the players are scattered across the state. It will take time before they get back to Chennai come to participate in training and to increase their fitness to start playing. Several local and interstate tournaments are in preparation and we expect the competitive sports to start soon and we are at home even without spectators.”

The Chennai Hockey Association is also eager to begin the training program, but only after a detailed meeting with officials, umpires, players and club officials.

Viswanathan, a former Kerala state hockey player and currently an office holder of Chennai hockey club, told IANS: “We are pleased that training will start soon, but for the game to survive competition is a must and players must overcome the rigors of Endured competitive matches. Sports to be mentally rested. Our players are also scattered across different parts of the state and it will be a few weeks before they get back into action in the city.”

Likewise, volleyball, basketball and table tennis clubs and office holders are positive about the government’s decision to start sports training in Chennai and neighboring districts.

Muthuvel R., a volleyball player with a club in Chengalpetu and expects to wear the colors of Tamil Nadu one day, told IANS: “I am very happy that the government has allowed sports training. I will now have to increase my fitness and start playing in the club.Our club has all the facilities and my goal is to break through in the junior team of Tamil Nadu and later play for the country.I don’t know if it’s a big wish, but I’m confident that I that will do. make a day of it.”

