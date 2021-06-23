Returning Gold Medalist Kevin Durant, First Olympians to Mark USA Basketball Squad





USA Basketball finalized its star-laden roster for the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, with pledges from Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, while Brooklyn Nets star James Harden had to pull out due to a hamstring injury, USA Basketball director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN. The team will be highlighted by Kevin Durant, who will go for his third gold medal and is the only returning member of the 2016 team to win gold at the Rio Olympics. But the roster is full of All-Stars playing in their first Olympics, including Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and Kevin Love, to name a few. Three players on the roster — Milwaukee Bucks stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday and Phoenix’s Devin Booker — are still active in the postseason and could play until July 22, the last date for an NBA Finals Game 7.

Team USA's first game in Japan is scheduled for July 25 against France. But all three have pledged to quickly travel to Japan by private plane, Colangelo said. "Life is all about relationships and we've had relationships with all these players over the years," said Colangelo. "It's been a process and it hasn't been easy." The fraught team was the result of strong long-term recruitment and the knock-on effect of tying a few big names early. For the past few weeks, Colangelo, national team director Sean Ford and coach Gregg Popovich have been using phones and selling a style of play. Unlike 2019, when the Americans finished a disappointing seventh place at the World Cup with a team with traditional centers and limited shots, this roster is full of multi-position players who are shooting specialists. "Versatility and athleticism are trademarks of this group," said Colangelo, who will retire after the Tokyo Games after 16 years leading Team USA. "Our staff think this will be a very competitive group and we will have shots that we haven't had until now. We are going into the camp with confidence that we will perform well." Team USA will meet for a training camp in Las Vegas on July 4 and play friendlies against Spain, Australia, Nigeria and Argentina before heading to Tokyo.

