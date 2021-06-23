Five Australians play County Cricket you should bet on

With the IPL postponed to September and the status of many foreign players taking part in the tournament remains in doubt, more eyes than usual are on county cricket this year.

This is especially true in Australia, where nearly 20 players from the IPL no longer play weekly matches.

For gamblers looking to bet on Australian cricketers, the only option is to wait until the upcoming T20 series against the West Indies in July, or turn to county cricket, which is really in full swing.

In all, 15 Australians made the trip to England to play a variety of cricket formats, and while some have failed to perform and others have returned home injured, there are certainly a handful of Aussies making a statement.

With this in mind, here are five of the best Australian cricketers worth betting on this year.

Marcus Harris

The left-handed Victorian batsman joined Leicestershire for two weeks into the County Championship season after completing his Sheffield Shield commitments. As one of the May 11 Wisdens County Championship team, Harris has put in particularly strong figures in his last four first-class games with 446 runs, including 101 against Surrey, 148 against Gloucestershire and 185 against Middlesex.

Cameron Bancroft

Bancroft, the batsman at the center of the 2018 Australian ballpark scandal, returned to Durham after a successful stint with Western Australia. Bancroft captained Durham in both the County Championship and One Day Cup in 2019, scoring 726 runs in nine Championship matches at an average of 45.37 and 377 runs in the One Day Cup for an average of 94.25. While Bancroft has yet to score more than 50 in his three first-class appearances this season, he will likely be there soon if his latest campaign goes a little too far.

Ben Dwarshuis

Sydney Sixers sailor Ben Dwarshuis will join Worcestershire Rapids for the T20 Blast competition. Dwarshuis helped the Sixers to back-to-back championships with 24 wickets for an economy of 8.85 and top of the BBL10 wicket taker table. Dwarshuis has also taken eight wickets in his four appearances for the NSW Blues in the Marsh Cup so far and will likely play a key role for Worcestershire as a left-handed option.

Peter Siddle

After being dropped from one of Essexs’ matches against Derbyshire in early May, former Australia Test bowler Peter Siddle has cemented his place in the squad well and truly after coming back to take six wickets in the first innings against Warwickshire. Since then, Siddle has taken 10 wickets from four innings in his last two games.

Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne seems to have found his form after recently helping his Glamorgan side to a win over previously unbeaten Lancashire last week. Labuschagnes 63 not out gave Lancashire its first loss of the season, adding to its 44th total in the first innings. Although he struggled to find his way in previous appearances for the county side, the Aussie all-lrounder scored scores of 192 and 112 in his last two games for Queensland against NSW in the Sheffield Shield.

These five Aussies aren’t the only cricketers to bet on, but given their recent form and past achievements, they remain five of the best options for cricket betting enthusiasts.

