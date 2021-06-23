Women’s tennis announces addition of Lesedi Jacobs





Tallahassee, Florida Florida State has announced the addition of Lesedi Jacobs, who has spent the past four seasons at the University of Kentucky. As a sophomore and junior, Gibbons combines a record of 20-12 in doubles singles and a record of 8-6 in SEC play. We are so excited to add a player like Sedi to the Noles women’s tennis family, said FSU head coach Jen Hyde. She has such a great experience competing at the highest level, and she will have an immediate impact in all facets of our program. Sedi is an excellent fit for what we want to achieve in the upcoming 2021 season as we continue to compete in the deepest and best conference in the country. Not only is she a seasoned competitor, but she’s also a great student, which fits right in with the culture of our women’s tennis program. We can’t wait to get Lesedi to campus and get to work. Born in Windhoek, Namibia spent her junior season playing at line two in singles before moving to the No. 1 line when the Wildcats transitioned to SEC play. Jacobs set a 3-0 record in court one in conference play and an 8-3 record in doubles in singles on the top two lines. In doubles, Jacobs set an 11-1 record in doubles matches and a perfect 4-0 in SEC play. Overall, she was 14-7 in singles and 21-2 in doubles. As a sophomore, Jacobs played No. 2 and No. 3 in singles during the doubles season, scoring 5-7 on court No. 2 and a 7-2 on court No. 3, with a 12-9 overall record and a 5 -6 record in the league. Midway through the season, Jacobs had an eight-game winning streak between lanes Nos. 2 and 3 from January to March. In doubles, Jacobs scored 18-6, including winning 11 consecutive games to start the season for the best winning streak of the team this season in doubles and tying the best in singles. Reached number 76 in the ITA/Oracle National Doubles Rankings. As a freshman in the red shirt, Jacobs primarily played in the No. 5 singles spot throughout the double season. She amassed an overall singles record of 16-10, including a 7-3 record in the fall season, including a ranked singles win over NC State’s No. 61 Claudia Wiktorian, 6-3, 7-5. Towards the end of the doubles season, Jacobs began teaming up with Emily Fanning, setting a 4-1 record on the No. 1 doubles field, including a 3-1 record vs. ranked enemies. Her highest-ranking doubles win came against LSU’s No. 36 Eden Richardson and Jessica Golovin. Out of court, Jacobs has made an impact in the classroom and in the community. She is a three-time member of the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll and was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2017. She was also named an ITA Scholar-Athlete 2018-19. In 2020, Jacobs was named to the SEC Community Service Team and a Frank G. Ham Society of Character roster. For more information on the Seminole Womens Tennis Program 2020-21, follow us on social media at FSUWTennis (IG) and @FSU_WTennis (TW) and log on to Seminoles.com.







