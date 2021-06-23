England cricket team celebrates launch in Danbury





DANBURY — A team hoping to help grow cricket’s popularity in the United States celebrates its launch with an event in Danbury.

The Premium English Cricket Club and the American Premiere League will host the event with players, dinner, music and dance performances at the Ethan Allen Hotel on Thursdays from 7pm-10pm.

The England Team franchise is one of seven teams launching the American Premiere League in September. Victoria Morgan, a pharmaceutical director from Northern Westchester in New York, bought the team last month. She fell in love with the sport when she traveled in England and France with her father as a child and as an adult when she went to England, India and the Middle East.

“Travelling gave me the good fortune to be introduced to cricket and I always wondered when this great sport would arrive in this great country,” said Morgan. “I was excited to hear about the launch of the American Premiere League. I was immediately drawn to the idea of ​​bringing communities together, the main theme of this competition.” Morgan encouraged English natives living in the United States to support the team. The team roster has not been announced but will feature players from England and the United States. She is the first female franchisee in the American Premiere League, which was founded in 2009 and runs cricket leagues and tournaments, according to her website. “The United States cricket revolution is bringing more and more people on board and we are excited to have Ms. Morgan on this historic journey with us,” said Jay Mir, Founder and CEO of the American Premiere League. Danbury Mayor Joe Cavo, Mir and Morgan are expected to attend the event, along with other officials, ‘cricketers’ and sports and media executives. For tickets, call 914-263-7934 or buy on Eventbrite. Tickets are $100.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos