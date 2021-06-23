Sports
Help Dalvin Warmack, Sima Thomas with youth soccer camp
As the first Speed & Sport Youth Football camp drew to a close, camp director and former two-time Blue Springs state champion and two-time Simone Award winner Dalvin Warmack got a surprise.
Many of the 78 campers, ages 6 to 14, came up to us, shook hands and thanked him and his staff for the time they had taken to work with them at the camp, which will be held Tuesday and Wednesday. at the Independence Athletic Complex.
“Man, I got the chills, I felt so good, like I used to be in Blue Springs when we practiced and it was like working with your family, the best feeling ever,” said Warmack, who played a big part in the back. back-to-back state championships for the Wildcats in 2012 and 2013 before returning to play football in the state of Kansas.
Wildcats’ Warmack is only second junior to win Simone
NO SURPRISES
“This is what it’s all about, working with young players who are interested in football. We didn’t have a lot of camps when I was her age, and I’ve been involved in a lot of elite camps for older players, but this was the first time that I was involved in youth camps in Eastern Jackson County.
And it was a night I will always remember.”
Elijah Penamon, the owner of Speed and sports training, hosted the camp and reached out to Warmack and his former Fort Osage High School teammate SimaThomas, a former Examiner Defensive Player of the Year who played with Penamon on the Indians’ 2015 State Championship team.
“The most important thing for me is that the campers had fun and they learned a lot about football while having fun,” said Penamon. “And I know Dalvin and Simona had as much fun as the kids.”
Thomas, who earned NCAA Division II All-America honors as a defensive lineman at Pittsburg State University, was struck by the participants’ eagerness to learn.
“The kids had fun, I had fun, and they worked hard and learned about the game,” says Thomas, who now works as a trainer at the Do Work Factory 2.0 in Independence. “After practice, a little kid came up to me and said, ‘I really like that exercise where we tackle the donut (a big ring the kids grab after Thomas spins it on the field). Can I go outside? go and work some more?” That’s a coach’s dream to hear a player say something like that. This was a great camp because there was never a time when the campers weren’t busy and we had a lot of kids and that shows how good the camp was.’
Two of the most enthusiastic campers were 12-year-old IsaakoMamaeula and 9-year-old Jake Johnson.
“I’ve learned to run faster,” said Johnson, ready to go with his cleats and gloves. “We did a lot of running and that was good. And I also learned to tackle, which was fun.”
Fort Osage grad Sima Thomas comes forward for the state of Pittsburg
Mamaeula added: “I play offensively live and I learned about the offensive line and the defense line. I learned a lot, tackled the donut and had a lot of fun.”
They seemed to like the camp, which sounded like music to Warmack’s ears.
“We wanted the campers to have fun, and I think they did,” says Warmack, who now coaches running backs at St. Pius X High School in Kansas City. “We kept them entertained, taught them about football and we all had fun.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]