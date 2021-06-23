Help Dalvin Warmack, Sima Thomas with youth soccer camp

As the first Speed ​​& Sport Youth Football camp drew to a close, camp director and former two-time Blue Springs state champion and two-time Simone Award winner Dalvin Warmack got a surprise.

Many of the 78 campers, ages 6 to 14, came up to us, shook hands and thanked him and his staff for the time they had taken to work with them at the camp, which will be held Tuesday and Wednesday. at the Independence Athletic Complex.

“Man, I got the chills, I felt so good, like I used to be in Blue Springs when we practiced and it was like working with your family, the best feeling ever,” said Warmack, who played a big part in the back. back-to-back state championships for the Wildcats in 2012 and 2013 before returning to play football in the state of Kansas.

NO SURPRISES

“This is what it’s all about, working with young players who are interested in football. We didn’t have a lot of camps when I was her age, and I’ve been involved in a lot of elite camps for older players, but this was the first time that I was involved in youth camps in Eastern Jackson County.

And it was a night I will always remember.”

Elijah Penamon, the owner of Speed ​​and sports training, hosted the camp and reached out to Warmack and his former Fort Osage High School teammate SimaThomas, a former Examiner Defensive Player of the Year who played with Penamon on the Indians’ 2015 State Championship team.

“The most important thing for me is that the campers had fun and they learned a lot about football while having fun,” said Penamon. “And I know Dalvin and Simona had as much fun as the kids.”

Thomas, who earned NCAA Division II All-America honors as a defensive lineman at Pittsburg State University, was struck by the participants’ eagerness to learn.

“The kids had fun, I had fun, and they worked hard and learned about the game,” says Thomas, who now works as a trainer at the Do Work Factory 2.0 in Independence. “After practice, a little kid came up to me and said, ‘I really like that exercise where we tackle the donut (a big ring the kids grab after Thomas spins it on the field). Can I go outside? go and work some more?” That’s a coach’s dream to hear a player say something like that. This was a great camp because there was never a time when the campers weren’t busy and we had a lot of kids and that shows how good the camp was.’

Two of the most enthusiastic campers were 12-year-old IsaakoMamaeula and 9-year-old Jake Johnson.

“I’ve learned to run faster,” said Johnson, ready to go with his cleats and gloves. “We did a lot of running and that was good. And I also learned to tackle, which was fun.”

Mamaeula added: “I play offensively live and I learned about the offensive line and the defense line. I learned a lot, tackled the donut and had a lot of fun.”

They seemed to like the camp, which sounded like music to Warmack’s ears.

“We wanted the campers to have fun, and I think they did,” says Warmack, who now coaches running backs at St. Pius X High School in Kansas City. “We kept them entertained, taught them about football and we all had fun.”