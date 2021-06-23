Ping-pong bat behind Clarence Chews Olympics, latest news from team Singapore

In Clarence Chew’s living room, a table tennis bat is prominently displayed that he considers too precious to use.

Still, it has played a key role in helping the national rower achieve his Olympic dream.

The autographed bat was a gift in 2004 from the former chairman of the International Table Tennis Federation, Xu Yinsheng, who also coached Chew’s mother Chen Shuping when she played for the China national team in the 1970s.

Then Xu wrote a motivational message in Chinese: “Work hard at your table tennis and play in the Olympics someday.”

Seventeen years later, Chew, now 25, made it happen.

In March, he became the first Singapore-born paddler to qualify for Olympic men’s singles by beating compatriot Koen Pang 4-0 in the Southeast Asian final of the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Qatar.

Reflecting on the gift at a virtual press conference by the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) yesterday, Chew said: “Xu Yinsheng is a well-known and respected figure in the table tennis world.

“I was lucky to have met him years ago, but I haven’t had the chance to catch up with him yet.

“If he knew the news of my qualification, he would congratulate my mother and me and wish me all the best.”

The bat may not be able to help the leftpaw send stinging blows, but the words on it have kept him focused on his dream, after every win or defeat.

Chew, who is ranked #186 in the world, added: “The bat has always been prominent in my living room.

“From time to time I walk by and it reminds me why I started my journey and helps me reach my goal.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic meant a lack of international competition, Chew prepared for the July 23 – August 8 Olympics in Tokyo by playing against sparring partners of different styles.

“My main goal would be to enjoy every moment on the track, make Singapore proud and not leave with regrets after all the sacrifices I have made to qualify,” he said.

STTA President Ellen Lee hopes Chew’s achievement will “help the younger generation dream bigger and bigger.”

“I urge Singaporeans to believe in our athletes to make waves on the world stage,” she said.

Chew will be able to draw on the vast experience of his coach Gao Ning, a three-time Olympian.

Gao told TNP that Chew should just do his best regardless of the rank and pedigree of his opponents.

“He has to be relaxed and not nervous when he comes on the field. He has to keep his cool and give his best in every game,” Gao added in Mandarin.

Chew has a ready-made remedy to calm his nerves. He told TNP that he always carries a pack of mint candies for his throat and puts one in his mouth before competitions.

“It has a cooling and soothing effect to calm my nerves,” added the Singapore Sports School alum, who will be joined in Tokyo by female rowers Lin Ye, Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu.

World No. 47 Yu, who reached the semifinals of the WTT Contender Doha in March, said she received a confidence boost as she entered the Games.

“The competitors I faced in Doha were all ranked better than me and playing with them really boosted my confidence,” said the 31-year-old, referring to her victories over Japan’s No. 12 Miu Hirano and 40-year-old from Thailand. ranked Suthasini Sawettabut.

With safety protocols, the rowers will leave for Shimada on Sunday where they will complete their preparations before their competitions start in a month’s time.