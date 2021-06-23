Taylor Walls off, Wander Franco at short stop

ST. PETERSBURG Shortstop Taylor Walls was scratched out of Wednesday’s lineup against the Red Sox due to a sore right wrist, with Wander Franco moving to the shortstop and Brett Phillips entering the lineup in centerfield.
Manager Kevin Cash said Wall’s wrist had been hurting for a few days, and he was irritating it during a diving game Tuesday. But Cash also said the decision was made to just give him a rest day, not concern about a more serious problem that would result in an injured list stint. Walls is available if needed tonight.
With their losing streak now at seven games, the Rays are looking to veteran Rich Hill to set the record straight tonight.
Hill has had his own struggles, conceding four runs and lasting no more than five innings in each of his last two starts, coming in with one or two bad pitches.
Cash said the team and Hill need some things to get their way.
The Rays were supported on Tuesday by the addition of Franco, who had a three-run game-tying homer and a double, but they still lost 9-5 to Boston in 11 innings.
The Red Sox start right-handed Garrett Richards. First roll is 7:10.
Here’s Rays’ new lineup:
And here’s the Red Sox lineup:
