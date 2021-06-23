World Test Championship a glorious tribute to crickets ridiculous allure | World Test Championship

IIn 2001, a Canterbury county game was held up by a stubborn Gurkha pipe band, who ignored the end of the tea break and marched through the outfield as the stunned Yorkshire batsmen waited to start their innings. In 1995, a game between Border and Boland was suspended for 10 minutes because Daryll Cullinan slammed the ball into a skillet full of fried calamari and the umpires then had to wait for it to cool. In 1984, a 62-year-old woman named Iris Clarke broke a game on the county property in Hampshire when she walked onto the field to demand an apology from Robin Smith for breaking her window with a six. She refused to return the ball.

All this is to say that cricket is and always has been a somewhat ridiculous business, and anyone who takes it all seriously would do well to keep a sense of humor about it too. Test cricket, in particular, is its best, most immersive format that remains, on some basic level, an irredeemably absurd proposition. A game that appears to be expressly designed to be difficult to watch as most of it is played during business hours, a game that pauses for an official lunch break even if it’s been raining all morning, and that, when the game finally gets into the afternoon starts, will stop again for poor light, even if under floodlights.

If you’ve watched the World Test Championship Finals, chances are you’ve gotten used to this a long time ago. Maybe you’re so deep into it that you don’t see it as ridiculous at all: the Byzantine laws, the countless field positions, the mind-boggling array of statistics, numbers, and averages. I find it’s only occasionally that I’m forced to try and explain some of it to a newcomer, that I’m struck again by how impenetrable the game seems to the uninitiated (have you ever tried the intricacies of leg before? wicket child? Or take an American in-laws to a game at Lords?).

When the ICC designed this new competition, the final was to be a week-long celebration of Test match cricket. And although the match was moved from Lords to a site built in a motorway shop park near Southampton, even though the social distancing measure meant crowds were limited to around 4,000 a day, although two full match days were washed outside by the rain, even though the conditions were so difficult that only two batsmen managed to scrape past 50 runs in the entire match, it seems to me that they succeeded admirably. It felt one for those in the know, all of us who are already converted.

Because Test cricket is clumsy, annoying and stupid. It has languor, it can be mind-boggling one minute, dull the next and brilliantly compelling the third, and it takes an unreasonable amount of time and requires an unattainable amount of attention. That’s why his rhythms are completely different from anything else in sport.

God created light, the sky, the land, the seas, the sun, the moon, the stars, and all the plants and animals in the time it took to solve this one contest, and the main complaint most people who watched had at the end of it was that it couldn’t have lasted longer. That in fact it would take a run of three games to really work it out.

And yet it all worked out perfectly, on a long, captivating game of the last few days, ending on a beautiful late afternoon, with New Zealand’s two greatest batsmen battling one of the best all-round bowling attacks ever put together , trying to find the last 30 runs their team needs for the win.

The World Test Championship has just been won by a team that can’t even really afford to play the game. Unless they happen to be playing against India, the New Zealand Cricket board loses money on most of the test matches it hosts. Like I said, nothing about this game really makes sense.

The World Test Championship is flawed, full of strange inconsistencies and annoying compromises. It’s creaky, cobbled together and at the bottom it works because the games are somehow good enough to get away with it.

And over the past few months and days, the contests have helped bring together a lot of people who love it, despite all the silliness and because of it. That’s a good thing.