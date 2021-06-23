Sexual assault charges against Derrius Guice, former Washington Football Team in decline





Nearly a year after he was released from the Washington Football Team in the face of an arrest on domestic violence-related charges, former NFL racer Derrius Guice had four felony charges, including three counts of assault and assault, dropped after being charged. reaching a settlement with his ex-girlfriend. As ESPN reportsVirginia law notes that some charges may be dropped if the victim certifies in writing that they are receiving satisfactory compensation. Both Guice and his ex-girlfriend, per ESPN, appeared in court and asked the court to accept their settlement. Guice, who had also been charged with property destruction, had an additional charge of strangulation dropped in January. The former LSU product has not played in the NFL since its release last August. Washington coach Ron Rivera had been tasked with rebuilding his organization’s culture last off-season and took no time to say goodbye to Guice after reports surfaced of the running back’s allegations. minutes after The Washington Post reportedhe was arrested,the soccer team announced that it had released the former second round draft pick and parted ways with him after just two seasons. “Thursday we learned of a possible domestic violence-related incident involving Derrius Guice,” the team said in a statement at the time. “We immediately notified the National Football League and have continued to work with them throughout this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was exempt from all team activities pending a review of this matter…After review of the nature of these charges and after internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately.” Guice was released on his release and was not claimed to officially become a free agent. His attorney said in the wake of the allegations that he intended to challenge the charges in court, claiming that Washington did not conduct its own investigation before cutting ties with the RB. Guice would face a critical season in Washington, where he was limited to just five games over two NFL seasons. The running back turned himself into the Loudoun County Police Department in Virginia,as NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay reported, and could have been jailed if convicted. The NFL has become increasingly strict on domestic violence incidents, often imposing a six-game suspension for first offenses and a lifetime ban for a repeat offense. Rivera, meanwhile, had publicly championed a reversal of Washington’s culture in the wake of several headlining incidents when he first joined the team — namely, the retirement of the club’s old nickname after massive public pressure, as well as a bombshell Washington Post disclosure regarding alleged widespread sexual harassment within the organization. Guice was drafted 59th overall in 2018 and reportedly slipped out of the first round, in part due to concerns about his character, but he had avoided any trouble off the field during his first two seasons. A torn ACL kept him sidelined throughout his rookie season and he was limited to five games in 2019 after suffering a torn meniscus in Week 1. He was expected to take the lead in the Washington ground game in 2020, along with veteran Adrian Peterson and rookie Antonio Gibson.







