Half Moon Bay welcomes LGBTQ center

Half Moon Bay is now home to the Bay Area’s newest LGBTQ community center, promoting connections for coastal residents of San Mateo County, from Pacifica to Pescadero. The CoastPride Community Center officially opened its doors in a two-story building on the city’s main corridor on June 1 at the start of Pride Month.

It joins the San Mateo County Pride Center in providing services to LGBTQ residents on the peninsula. And it means the county is now one of two in the Bay Area with multiple LGBTQ centers, as there are also two operating across the bay in Alameda County.

Now operational, the CoastPride center will make it easier for LGBTQ residents of coastal San Mateo County to gather for activities and access certain social and health services, supporters claim. It can be a trek to visit downtown San Mateo “over the hills,” as the locals refer to the northernmost part of the Santa Cruz Mountains as they must drive to to explore the county’s bayside towns. to achieve.

“That Main Street location is insane. I saw it and thought, ‘How did we get here?'” Isabella “Bella” Forth, 18, a Half Moon Bay resident, recalls being queer and helping run a Dungeons and Dragons game appealing to other queer local youth and young adults. “I know a lot of people have been working for this for a long time. It was just super meaningful to the community and my group of friends. A lot of my friends’ moms were involved and I heard them talk about it for a long time.”

The downtown location at 711 Main Street is easily accessible on foot from almost anywhere in Half Moon Bay and is accessible by car or public transportation for out-of-town residents. The impact of the new center was immediate, says Cameron Zeller, 29, a resident of nearby El Granada who has been volunteering with the CoastPride group for about six months.

“It definitely raises visibility for queer people in this area,” said Zeller, who is queer, transgender, and non-binary. “They’ve done a great job decorating the space. Most importantly, I hope queer people can find the community they need and the support they need.”

Zeller, a Napa native, has lived in the area since July. She and their partner, Demi Pacifuentes, a queer woman, recently met a gay couple who live a few doors away after one of the men saw the CoastPride sweatshirt Pacifuentes on a walk and started a conversation.

“I hope to meet a lot more queer people through the CoastPride center,” Zeller said. “By volunteering there, I’ve already met other people.”

For Espiridion Lopez, 45, who walks through the doors of the CoastPride center, with a Progress Pride flag waving in the wind from the front porch, he’s been able to connect with other LGBTQ people in the area he’s been in for nearly a quarter. century. Lopez, originally from Nayarit, Mexico, does not speak English but has already met several people who speak Spanish through the center.

Speaking to the Bay Area Reporter through a translator, Lopez said he joined CoastPride because “every time he went there, he felt very comfortable there and had a lot of fun. The moment he identified himself as gay identified, he felt very comfortable.”





A vase of flowers and a hat welcome visitors to the CoastPride Community Center. Photo: Matthew S. Bajko

Feels like home

The center now feels like home, said Lopez, who works in the local restaurant industry. He said he “was feeling very lonely before,” while now he has friends and “feels part of CoastPride, so he feels it’s like being home.”

Because of the center, Lopez has become more open about his sexual orientation. Before joining, Lopez said he was “a little embarrassed” and now he feels really more comfortable saying he’s openly gay. He feels very open about it, and the moment he goes to CoastPride and sees the flag, he feels at home.”

This is what CoastPride’s founding members have strived for since they first got together in 2019 to form a group that could host their own events in the area so LGBTQ residents don’t cross the hill to San Mateo, San Jose had to travel, or San Francisco to find community. They were soon able to not only offer activities but also gather the local community to celebrate its LGBTQ residents.

That year, their library raised the rainbow flag in June and the local school district celebrated October as LGBTQ History Month. Since last June, officials from Half Moon Bay have raised a Pride flag in front of their city hall, and neighboring towns are following this Pride Month in response to the county’s LGBTQ commission that has asked all cities and towns in the jurisdiction to display a pride flag. to lift this month.

When Jenny Walter, 61, who is bisexual, and her wife, Deb Hedger, 60, first moved to Half Moon Bay 20 years ago, it was unthinkable for the couple that there would be an LGBTQ center in their new hometown. where they grew up. their daughter, Jessie, who is now 18.

“Not without a lot of work,” said Walter, who would later become co-chair of the county’s LGBTQ committee.

It was a needs assessment conducted by the county to better serve LGBTQ coastal residents that led to the creation of CoastPride. Early on, the leaders turned their attention to opening a dedicated space to hold her meetings and offer services.

They were able to negotiate a three-year lease at a reduced rent with an option to extend with the owner of the 13,700-square-foot two-story building. Built in 1933, it has a small kitchen and a second-floor room large enough to serve as a conference room. Several smaller rooms are rented to a married female couple who provide counseling to both adults and youth.

CoastPride operates with an annual budget of $55,000, but has set a goal of raising $75,000 this year. According to its website, it has surpassed 50% and has raised more than $42,500 so far, with the city of Half Moon Bay allocating $5,000 to the center.

It is now seeking financial support from San Mateo County. Supervisor Don Horsley, whose District 3 includes the coastal area, has pledged his support to secure funding for the CoastPride center. It hopes the Board of Trustees will sign off $35,000 for it in the budget for fiscal year 2021-2022; Horley could not be reached for comment.

Real estate agent David Oliphant, 58, has lived in Half Moon Bay for more than a decade with his husband, choreographer Christopher Childers, 56, who is opening a costume shop on Main Street this weekend with a launch party to raise money for the new downtown. It is important that services are easily accessible, said Oliphant, for the LGBTQ community on the province’s coast.





The CoastPride Community Center found a prominent home in the center of Half Moon Bay. Photo: Matthew S. Bajko

“While there are great resources in San Francisco and San Mateo, we just didn’t have that on the coast,” said Oliphant, one of the founders of CoastPride. “A lot of the people who will be using this building either can’t drive the hills or maybe they can’t.”

The center is already attracting local LGBTQ residents looking for services or just a place to hang out. In the main room on the first floor is a sitting area where people can play board games, read a book or just relax. In the adjacent room there is a table where people can play table tennis or air hockey.

And for those not yet coming out or uncomfortable walking through the front door, there is a back entrance from the small parking lot at the back of the building.

Zeller is working to increase the involvement of young people in the CoastPride center. The goal is to provide intergenerational leadership in the facility.

“The long-term goal is to have a group of about five young people who would help lead the effort to ensure CoastPride has relevant and effective programs for young queer people on the coast,” they said. “What people have said is that it definitely helps to have a space where teens want to hang out.”

A youth group for people under the age of 18 meets every first and third Thursday of the month from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. Another group for coastal parents and caregivers of LGBTQ+ youth and adults meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.

The center is also bringing in a mobile van to provide HIV testing and screenings for sexually transmitted diseases. It provides referrals for other services and will expand its offerings locally in the coming months.

“Most importantly, I hope queer people can find the community they need and the support they need,” Zeller said. “It helps queers, especially in this rural area, to more easily find resources, whether it’s health care and mental health, so they don’t feel like they’re the only ones finding those things.”

CoastPride organizers also recognize the need to translate their material into Spanish to be more inclusive and reach non-English speaking members of the local LGBTQ community. Lopez shared that need for translated material so that more Spanish speakers not only know what CoastPride has to offer, but that it welcomes them.

Of course things can get lost in translation, as Lopez said happened to him last weekend when he attended a virtual movie night that CoastPride was holding without realizing those in attendance had to get in their cars.

Instead, he said he “came on foot” to the screening because he “missed the part” he should have been in his vehicle. He was still able to stay and enjoy the film, but Lopez said it’s important for the center to translate its pamphlets and other informational guides “so that everyone can be aware of these activities.”

The center is currently open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 12 to 4 pm. For more information about CoastPride and the activities and services it offers at the Community Center, click here.

