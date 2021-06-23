Women’s Olympic water polo team can win third gold medal in a row





LOS ANGELES There were no three-peat banners to be found on Wednesday when the 13 members of the USA women’s water polo team were introduced. Humility reigned. Head coach Adam Kirkorian stifled the conversation about winning three consecutive Olympic gold medals. But that opportunity is undeniable, with the American women in a position to win a gold medal in the back-to-back-to-back Olympics (London, Rio and, after that, Tokyo). I’m not going to back down and say it hasn’t been noticed, Maggie Steffens, the team captain, told USA TODAY Sports. Sure, we know we’ve been successful in the past and there’s a chance to bring a three-peat to the women’s side. I think it’s a great opportunity for us. No other team has won two gold medals since the women’s water polo competition began in the 2000 Olympics. Yet another opportunity for these American women was touted at the ceremony held at the Kyoto Garden at the Doubletree by Hilton. The best team ever, Greg Mescall, the team’s communications director, he exclaimed while gesturing to the players. Despite Mescalls’ bias, it’s a legitimate question: is the US women’s team the best ever? Last week, the Americans won all six of their games in the 2021 FINA World League Super League Final with a combined score of 105-42. A dominant performance at the Tokyo Games would be the ideal venue for the US team to assert its supremacy. But the team is not invincible. Its 69-game winning streak came to an end in January 2020 when it lost to Australia 10-9, the US’s first loss since April 2018. The pressure to hold onto that streak contributed to the loss, said Melissa Seidemann, like Steffens a two-time Olympic gold medalist. It was kind of an unspoken thing that was kind of a build-up, Seidemann said of the pressure to hold onto the winning streak. So while we’re not talking about winning three gold medals, we’re talking about how we want to be at the Games. We talk about how we want to be in a game. We talk about what we want the team to look like. We talk about all those other things that we hope will lay the groundwork for us to win a third gold medal. Krikorian, who stood in front of his team, said he is not sure if he has spoken to his players about a three-peat. Maybe it comes every now and then, he said. But we certainly don’t spend a lot of time trying to win a third (gold medal).

