We just watched the Black Caps make cricket history





Alex Braae of the Offspin celebrates the monumental nighttime victory of the Black Caps World Testing Championship and the culmination of six days of intense early morning podcasting. To follow the offshoot On Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast provider. Six nights of tension. Dominating the international circuit for two years. Eight years of cultural reform and building a team that can take on the world. A life of disappointment and painful defeat. This all culminated this morning when the Black Caps won the World Test Championship final, becoming the first team to ever claim that title. Around midnight, the cricket fanatics at The Spinoff realized that something incredible was about to happen. A quick decision was made to gather in the office and watch it unfold. On a brutal battlefield, India presented the Black Caps with a difficult target. The stage was set for a historic batting collapse, in the great New Zealand cricket tradition. But at that moment, two of New Zealand’s greatest batsmen ever stood up. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor came together at 44-2, with just under 100 remaining. With poise and calm certainty, they began their task, ball by ball. Faith began to grow in the office. A few chances were lost. An LBW decision was quashed after review. With the goal in sight, Williamson and Taylor began to unfold shots that any batsman in the world would be proud of. Immediately after Taylor put out the winning runs, The Offspin gathered in The Spinoff’s studio. Regular hosts Simon Day and Alex Braae were joined by Justin Latif, a crazed cricket enthusiast once lost to the game, and brought back by the romance of a team finally ready to deliver on their promise. This episode is an attempt to process the New Zealand cricket fan’s feeling when there is finally something monumental to celebrate. It’s a tribute to the team and the sport we love, as well as to the community of people who share that passion. To follow the offshoot On Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast provider. Subscribe to The Bulletin to get all the key news stories of the day in five minutes, every weekday at 7:30 AM.







