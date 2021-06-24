Geaux247 says the AU’s honeymoon phase could be short-lived





Auburn football fans have had a lot to be happy about since head coach Bryan Harsin took over the program. From open practice to new play styles, things are changing on the plains, and that’s definitely a good thing. However, a change in coaching signals an important transition year for the program, and the Tigers are receiving less than fantastic projected records from the media for the 2021 season. Auburn is seen by many as a team with seven or eight wins at most and has a of the most difficult schemes in CFB. Additionally, all four of the Tigers’ non-conference opponents are lined up at the start of the season, meaning there will be no handouts along the way. Maroon football kicks off the season against Akron, followed by Alabama State, which should be two solid wins for the Tigers. Things get interesting in week three, though, when Auburn heads to Happy Valley to take on Penn State and then closes the non-conference play against Georgia State. According to LSU site Geaux247, the pressure is on for head coach Bryan Harsin piling up the wins early in the season. If the Tigers make their way to Death Valley with more than one loss under their belt, Harsin’s hype could potentially dissipate: If Auburn is anything less than 3-1 en route to the trip to the Bayou, new head coach Bryan Harsin’s honeymoon on the Plains will be short-lived. A loss in either of the first two games on the schedule would be catastrophic for the start of the Bryan Harsin era, and even losing to Penn State could shake Auburn football fans’ confidence in Harsin. Why? Penn State wasn’t great last season, starting 0-5 before winning their last four games. This year, they’re relying heavily on quarterback Sean Clifford’s improvement and strengthening their defense, who lowest total per game since 2013 according to College Football News. While the Georgia State home game was considered a trap game after the trip to Happy Valley, the Tigers should be able to take care of the Panthers with ease, especially in Jordan-Hare. Georgia State went 6-4 last year but won their bowling match, and they will visit the Plains just before Harsin’s SEC debut. The Auburn football team should go to Baton Rouge with a 4-0 record, but maybe Geaux247 is right, and if the team is just under 3-1 in October, Harsin’s honeymoon could definitely come to an end.

