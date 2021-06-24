Keokuk High School Abbot Haner Named Boys Tennis Player of the Year





KEOKUK Abbot Haner admits he didn’t know much about tennis before he was seven. That season, he began watching his older brother, Gavin Haner, play tennis for Keokuk High School. Abbot tapped for a long time to practice with his brother, as he practiced hitting balls with the older boys. Six years later, Abbot Haner became the number 1 player for Keokuk. And after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haner ended his career the only way he should at the Class 1A state tournament. Haner finished sixth in singles and built an 18-3 record along the way. Two of his three losses came at the state tournament. The other came up against a close friend, Burlington High School senior Brendon Hale, at the Grayhound Invitational mid-season. With his brother, who was Keokuk’s assistant coach this season, and their grandfather, Jerry Jerome, in his corner, Abbot Haner had a season to remember. “The season went really well for me and my team,” said Haner, The Hawk Eye’s Boys Tennis player of the year. “We have lived up to all expectations. Our only loss was against Fort Madison and that was a very winable game. Other than that, we had a very good season.” For Abbot Haner, it all started innocently enough. Over the course of six years and five seasons, he went from practice partner to state place winner. “My seventh-grade brother was on the high school team. I started practicing and hitting with them. It was really fun. I started taking lessons with coach Dan Logan and I just fell in love with it,” Abbot Haner said. “My eighth year I helped practice with the varsity team every day. The following year I started playing in some games.” More:Jessica Kendell of Burlington High School is The Hawk Eye’s Girls Tennis Player of the Year Abbot Haner’s biggest sensation came in his freshman year when he teamed up with his brother, then a senior, in doubles. “I learned a lot from my brother. He and Dan Logan taught me everything I know about tennis,” said Abbot Haner. “My brother’s tennis IQ is very high. He showed me how to play the weaknesses of my opponents and where to place the ball.” Haner formed a formidable doubles team this season together with junior Ivan Lopez. But as the districts rolled around, Logan left Haner to focus on the singles and paired Lopez with senior Kaiden Stoneking for the doubles. More:Burlington High School freshman Lauren Briggs is The Hawk Eye’s Player of the Year The move paid off as Haner won the Districts with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Cedar Rapids’ Trenton Link in the final to qualify for state. There, Haner finished 3-2, finishing sixth, with Jerome, the Southeastern Community College women’s basketball coach, ready to cheer on his grandson. “He’s one of my greatest mentors,” Haner said of Jerome. “He is a very good role model for my brother and me.” More:New London High senior Clayton Phillips is The Hawk Eye’s Player of the Year Haner plans to play tennis for two years starting in the fall at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois. Like his brother before him, Abbot Haner has ambitions to coach tennis after he graduates. “I plan to go to secondary school and become a PE teacher,” Haner said. “I’m going to get my coaching certificate and become a tennis coach like my brother. I just love the game.”

