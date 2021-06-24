Newly Established Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation Seeking ‘Right This Injustice’, Bringing Robert Morris Men’s and Women’s Teams Back to the fold | College Hockey





A new entity, the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation, released a statement Wednesday night introducing herself and announcing its intentions to bring back the Robert Morris men’s and women’s hockey teams. Both teams were cut by the university in May, citing a series of strategic initiatives. Following that announcement, RMU men’s coach Dere Schooley said the school’s decision was: affect people’s families. Foundation chairman Dan Russell’s full statement to media members is as follows: A month ago today, Robert Morris University announced it was suspending its men’s and women’s D1 hockey programs with immediate effect. The decision affects 55 athletes, seven staff members and countless alumni, program supporters and the surrounding community. Two days after that decision, a large group of Alumni met via video call to discuss what we could do. The result is the newly established Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation. The goal is quite simple; to right this wrong and bring D1 College Hockey back to Pittsburgh. We are actively soliciting donations from the public through our GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-rmu-hockey. We will also seek larger donations from individuals and businesses and support all efforts that will help bring D1 Hockey back to RMU. We are working to obtain accelerated approval of tax-exempt status from the IRS so that all donations can be tax-deductible. I want to thank you for all the support you have shown to this cause in your coverage thus far! Don’t worry, we’re not going anywhere! If you have any questions, comments, suggestions, or thoughts of support, don’t hesitate to email me! Thank you,

Dan Russell

President, The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/PghCHF

https://twitter.com/PghCHF

https://www.instagram.com/pghchf







