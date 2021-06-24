7 things to know about Ime Udoka, the new Celticss head coach

Celtics

In his new role as the Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens made two huge strides for the franchise before the NBA Finals even started.

The first was last week’s trade of security guard Kemba Walker to the Thunder in exchange for an old friend of the franchise – Al Horford. The second took place Wednesday, as Stevens Reportedly chose his replacement as head coach: long-time NBA assistant Ime Udoka.

Udoka steps into his first position as head coach after nine years as an assistant. He was initially hired by the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and spent seven years coaching under Gregg Popovich before being poached by the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2019-20 season. Udoka joined Steve Nash and the Nets last season and helped coach Brooklyn’s star-studded squad.

So who is Udoka? Here’s a closer look at the Celtics’ 18th head coach in franchise history.

Earlier this week, when Stevens spoke to the media for the first time since he traded Walker, he said he remained in “close contact” with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown over the Celtics’ coaching quest.

Udoka had an edge as a candidate in that regard: he was an assistant to Team USA and coached Tatum and Brown as well as Marcus Smart. By stadium Jeff Goodman Good, all three players “liked and respected” Udoka.

Portland native, Udoka spent his final collegiate season at Portland State University, where he averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Charleston Lowgators of the NBDL (now the G-League) selected him with the 39th pick in the NBDL draft, and Udoka was called up to play for the Lakers in 2004. The 26-year-old was suspended after just four games.

After a short stint abroad, Udoka returned to the NBDL, averaging 17.1 points per game. The Knicks struck a deal in 2006, but Udoka was waived again.

This time, however, Udoka didn’t have to travel to Europe – his home team, the Portland Trail Blazers, signed him and he started all 75 games in 2006-07.

Udoka averaged 8.4 points per game and hit 40.6 percent of his 3-pointers that season, but the Blazers saw him out in 2007 to make way for rookie Patty Mills (who, interestingly, would later help Udoka with coaching to a championship with the Spurs in 2014). Udoka then spent two years in San Antonio, a season in Sacramento and another season with Spurs before traveling to Spain where his playing career ended.

During Udoka’s only season with the Blazers, he forged a relationship with then-rookie LaMarcus Aldridge. Years later, in the summer of 2015, Aldridge – then a four-time All-Star – chartered a flight to Dallas from Los Angeles.

Udoka was also in Los Angeles, and Aldridge, thinking Udoka lived in San Antonio where he worked, offered his friend a ride.

Udoka agreed to jump on the jet. The only problem: He lived in Los Angeles.

“He’s like, ‘I live here’ [in Los Angeles] straight away. I only fly to answer all your questions [about the Spurs],’” Aldridge said in 2015, according to USA Today. “I was like, ‘Man, you’re crazy.’ I said, “Get off the plane.” He said, “No, I’m going to answer all your questions.”

“So I’m like, ‘You don’t have to do this. Don’t do this.’ He says, ‘No, I can’t figure it out.’”

Heading into Dallas, Udoka assured Aldridge that the Spurs needed his offensive skills and didn’t want him to fundamentally change who he was as a player.

Aldridge signed an $80 million four-year deal with the Spurs later that summer.

Udoka’s late father was born in Nigeria, which qualified Udoka for Nigerian citizenship. He played for the Nigerian men’s basketball team at the 2006 FIBA ​​World Championships.

After leaving the state of Portland, Udoka created an annual scholarship endowment that was given to both a business student and a basketball player in honor of his father.

“His point of coming to America was for college,” Udoka . told me The FIBA ​​Basketball website ​​ in 2007. “He received a degree in business administration from Portland State, met my mother here, married and raised his family.”

Long, who has won multiple awards, including three ‘Outstanding Actress’ NAACP Image Awards, has played roles in such films as ‘Boyz N The Hood’, ‘Love Jones’, ‘Soul Food’ and ‘Big Momma’s House’. She and Udoka went public in 2010 with their relationship and got engaged in 2015. The couple has a nine-year-old son together.

Supposedly, Udoka isn’t going to get into a brawl, but if you ask his former Nigerian national team-mate Gabe Muoneke, he’s ready.

In 2007, Muoneke described a fight that broke out after a match at the African Championships in Algiers.

“[Udoka] took people out like in Mortal Kombat,” Muoneke wrote on Hoopshype, referring to the popular ultra-violent fighting game. “‘Finish him!’ Unbelievable.…

“In the middle of the whole thing I heard Ime, literally in the middle of another opponent’s swing, say, ‘Look back, Gabe’ and he calmed down, I mean calmly, a man who, when I turned to his warning, jumped off the stands with a chair to probably kill me or knock me out to where the crowd would have. I mean, Ime caught the man in the air with a fist and calmly proceeded to send oncoming people.

A variety of voices weighed in on Udoka after the news broke, and opinions were overwhelmingly positive.

Rudy Gay told Jeff Goodman from the stadium that, unlike many assistant coaches, Udoka won’t tell a player what he wants to hear and won’t hold back from anyone, but “he has the perfect balance. He will laugh and joke, but knows how to be serious.”

Another anonymous coach told Goodman that with Udoka, “it’s not his road or the highway. He’s got a lead, but he’s not a hard-ass.”

Former NBA Director Ryan McDonough said those who have worked with Udoka see him as a “solid tactician” who is “good at developing strong relationships with players.”

But in 2015Gregg Popovich offered perhaps the strongest endorsement.

“[Udoka] exudes a confidence and comfort in his own skin where people are just drawn to him,” said Popovich. “He’s a fundamentally good teacher because he’s comfortable with himself.”

The only problem?

“He doesn’t drink, so I can’t enjoy a glass of wine with him,” Popovich said. “He’s really boring at dinner.”