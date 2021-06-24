Sports
Just done: Big Bash brings in Nike for a new kit deal
The Big Bash is getting a new look for the summer of 2021-22 with Nike, one of the world’s most recognizable brands, signing up to become the competition’s official apparel partner.
Famous for its footwear and instantly recognizable Swoosh logo, Nike will design and manufacture the playing, training and supporter apparel for all eight KFC BBL and WBBL clubs starting next summer.
The new kits will not be released until October, with a range of supporter products available in stores throughout the summer.
From humble beginnings as a track shoe manufacturer in the 1970s, Nike has grown to become the world’s largest supplier of athletic footwear and apparel with sales of more than $32 billion.
The company previously had a long association with Indian cricket, supplying the team’s equipment from 2006 until last summer’s tour of Australia, while Virat Kohli was one of the company’s first personal recommendations, taking a bat between 2008 and 2014. with the Nike Swoosh logo.
In the mid-1990s, when Nike culture was at its peak in Australia, spurred on by the popularity of Michael Jordan, Shane Warne adopted a Nike Swoosh earpiece and had a personal endorsement with the company.
In more recent times, the company has taken a strong stance on social justice and celebrating diversity and inclusion, leveraging its reputation as a cultural icon as well as a manufacturer of athletic footwear and apparel.
It’s this aspect of the Nike partnership that gets the head of Big Bash of Cricket Australia, Alastair Dobson, excited.
“Today, more than ever, the world needs sport to accelerate positive change,” Dobson said.
“Over the past decade, the Big Bash leagues have connected a new generation of fans to cricket.
“As the leagues enter their second decade, this partnership with Nike looks set to inspire the next generation of athletes and fans both on and off the field.
“The announcement of this partnership with Nike is an important milestone in the history of the Big Bash.”
Nike’s general manager for the Pacific region, Ashley Reade, said: “Cricket is part of the fabric of Australian sport and summer. With our aligned values of innovation, diversity, sustainability and community impact, we look to it out to unite with the Big Bash team.
“Working together, we will celebrate the power of sport and inspire the next generation of athletes and fans.”
While CA has found an important partner for the WBBL and BBL, clubs are looking for more clarity on how aspects of the competition are shaping up on the pitch.
While WBBL clubs have begun announcing signings for what will be the league’s seventh season, BBL clubs remain under a contract embargo as the league tries to finalize plans for an international draw this summer.
The schedules for both tournaments are expected to be announced in the next two weeks, with the WBBL again being a standalone tournament to be played in October after the Australian Commonwealth Bank Series against India concludes.
It will only be announced after the WBBL whether the amended playing conditions that were introduced in the BBL last summer will be implemented.
It remains unclear whether the league will introduce a DRS, or at least a hybrid version of it, for both leagues.
